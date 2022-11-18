Tigers grow Mo’s for their Bros

By Karen Simmons

It’s that time of year again when all the Tom Selleck’s hit the scene in all their glory.

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

This year the Longreach Ilfracombe Tigers have jumped on board with ‘Movember’ to raise awareness and money for men’s health.

The team hope to raise $1000 collectively and you can donate directly on their official Movember page at: movember.com/t/longreach-illfracombe-tigers?mc=1

So far the crew of 13 have raised $559, and with three weeks to go, it looks like they might just smash that target.

You too can get involved this year by growing a mo – patchy, lopsided, itchy or epic. Whatever Mo you grow this Movember, your face will raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

You can also sign-up to run or walk 60km over the month. That’s 60km for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world.

You can register to Host a Mo-Ment – Rally a crew and do something fun and easy, virtual or in person.

Go on a Mo-Your-Own-Way adventure. Whether it’s a gruelling test of physical endurance or some other wildcard idea. Whether it’s a day, over several weeks or across the year – take whatever Mo Your Own Way means to you and run with it.

Did you know:

• Globally, we lose a man to suicide every minute of every day

• Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men over 45

• Testicular cancer is the number one cancer in young men

Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, shaking up research and motivating men to take action for their health.

If you would like more information about Movember Australia and things to be aware of or would like to donate head to au.movember.com