Mitchell Grass Retreat Wins Unique Accommodation Award at QTIC QLD Tourism Awards

Local Longreach tourist operator, Mitchell Grass Retreat has won a Gold Queensland Tourism Award at last night’s annual awards ceremony, taking home Unique Accommodation.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) hosted their 37th Annual Queensland Tourism Awards last night, recognising the outstanding achievements of the state’s tourism industry.

The Awards covered thirty categories, ranging from attractions, events, accommodations and more.

Mitchell Grass Retreat won the honourable Queensland Tourism Award in the Unique Accommodation category for its excellence and valued contribution to the tourism sector.

The announcement was made last night at a prestigious Black-Tie Gala Ceremony at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre amongst various prominent industry figures in attendance.

Mitchell Grass Retreat heralds a new beginning Outback Queensland experience, with fifteen luxury ensuite tents, a sparkling saltwater pool and cosy firepits. Located in Longreach, guests can indulge in a deep free-standing bath, whilst taking in breathtaking views.

The ultra-luxe, eco-friendly tents are designed to offer a truly authentic experience for Outback adventure seekers.

Owners, Tanya and David Neal said, “it’s been a roller-coaster ride, opening mid-pandemic, but already we can see how Mitchell Grass Retreat is attracting new markets to Longreach and Outback Queensland.

”It’s only just the beginning, as the luxury retreat “can’t wait to expand our facilities next year to welcome Corporate and Wellness Retreat guests,” said the Neal’s.

Mitchell Grass Retreats was one of fifteen Outback Queensland operators that were short-listed for this year’s QTIC awards – an incredible achievement for the entire tourism outback industry.