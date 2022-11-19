Shadow Cabinet arriving in Longreach

By Karen Simmons

Longreach will play host to some high-profile political figures next week when Opposition Leader David Crisafulli and the entire Shadow Cabinet arrive on Sunday.

With a jam-packed agenda over Monday 14 and Tuesday 15, the Longreach Shadow Cabinet will be meeting with locals, business owners, community leaders and Mayors.

Lachlan Millar LNP Member for Gregory said they hoped to consult with as many locals as possible.

“I’m very pleased Opposition Leader David Crisafulli and the entire Shadow Cabinet will be staying in Longreach next week,” Mr Millar said.

“The LNP is committed to governing for all Queenslanders and bringing Shadow Ministers to Longreach will drive stronger ties with the bush.

“Regional Queenslanders are facing many challenges like the cost of living, water security, rising power bills and the housing crisis, but the State Labor Government has given up on listening.

“After three terms in office, Labor has taken regional Queensland for granted.

“Despite the next state election not until 2024, the LNP will continue to fight for the region and pressure the government into greater investment, better services, and a long-term economic plan.

“We look forward to consulting with as many locals as we can during the three-day Shadow Cabinet visit.”

Ann Leahy MP, Member for Warrego and Shadow Minister for Local Government, Disaster Recovery and Volunteers will also be attending the Longreach Shadow Cabinet.

“I have recently been to Cloncurry, Winton and Barcaldine to meet Mayors and Councillors,” Mrs Leahy said.

“I look forward to meeting with the RAPAD Mayors and Councillors and other stakeholders whilst in Longreach.”

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has been travelling the state this year conducting Town Hall meetings with local residents in a number of electorates to address current issues, such as the Queensland Health crisis, youth crime, rising energy costs, housing shortages and delayed project funding for the regions.