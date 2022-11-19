The Royal Theatre Winton Wins Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group Award at QTIC QLD Tourism Awards

Local Winton tourist operator, The Royal Theatre Winton has won a Gold Queensland Tourism Award at last night’s annual awards ceremony, taking home Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) hosted their 37th Annual Queensland Tourism Awards last night, recognising the outstanding achievements of the state’s tourism industry.

The Awards covered thirty categories, ranging from attractions, events, accommodations and more.

The Royal Theatre Winton won the honourable Queensland Tourism Award in the Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group category for its excellence and valued contribution to the tourism sector.

The announcement was made last night at a prestigious Black-Tie Gala Ceremony at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre amongst various prominent industry figures in attendance.

Operating for 104 years, The Royal Theatre Winton provides unique cinematic and live performances under the Outback Queensland stars.

As one of only two open-air theatres still operating in Australia, audiences can enjoy an outback experience not found anywhere else.

Winton Movies Inc. Vice President, Ian Kelleher said “we’ve seen an annual growth of 500% over the last two years.”

Kelleher is excited about the future, “with the ongoing partnership with the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival and a new relationship with Queensland Opera, we are looking forward to bringing many more cultural experiences to Outback Queensland.”

The Royal Theatre Winton was one of fifteen Outback Queensland operators that were short-listed for this year’s QTIC awards – an incredible achievement for the entire tourism outback industry.