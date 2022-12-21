Strong year in tourism, likely to calm in New Year

Michael R Williams

Predictions for the 2022 tourism season at the beginning of the year were undeniably positive, with many predicting it to be the strongest year on record.

In part, this prediction was correct—for longer tour bookings numbers were overwhelming, according Alan “Smithy” Smith, Owner Operator Aussie Outback Tours.

But, for other parts of his business, things were more complicated.

“The fair analogy would be that it [this year] was a lot like a horse race,” he said.

“There were some horses that got past the post and some didn’t because of rain and Covid and a whole lot of challenges, but there were still a lot of winners.

“Overall, this season and last season will go down financially as some of the best seasons in western Queensland tourism.”

After the peak Covid years of 2020 and 2021, many were unable to travel, creating pent-up interest for travel over two years.

As state borders opened, many flooded to the outback as international borders restricted travel overseas.

“Last year was probably a bigger year for the cruise and driver side of the market—we still had a pretty big year for drivers, but because of the rain they couldn’t do some of the things they may have planned for; and because of the rain, I don’t think they stayed as long as they may have last year,” Mr Smith said.

“The rain tends to scare people away, particularly those camping on black soil.

“Also, we had major events such as Birdsville go from 8 or 9,000 people down to only a couple of thousand people because of road closures and rain.

“Those people, not only didn’t make it to Birdsville, but all those towns on the way to Birdsville and that was only one event that had trouble due to the wet weather. ”

Mr Smith said while numbers were strong this year compared to 2021, behaviours did change.

“Last year people spent like mad—they bought better quality wine, more souvenirs,” he said.

“From our perspective, and everyone has a different experience, I felt it was a bit different.

“But where this year went well for us was after all that pent-up demand post-Covid for longer tours, people were really looking to travel.”

This year’s rain significantly interrupted operations for Outback Aussie Tours, including challenges related to staff and staff health.

“As for the wet weather, we’ve seen all that, but this was probably one of the wettest seasons we’ve seen in 34 years,” Mr Smith said.

“It was very disruptive to tourism, but the country desperately needed a break.

“What we need now is some follow-up rain to kick up that ecology to not only give us a strong tourism season, but also a strong sheep and cattle season.”

“I think humans are very adaptable, I think we’ll all get through it—life would be straight without a twistie.”

Going into 2023, Mr Smith believes tourist numbers in the outback are likely to return to those found pre-Covid.

“I think we have to be realistic and think, the world is opening up, and the pent-up demand for our longer tours, well we’ve exhausted all those people,” he said.

“And that’s given us a couple of unusually strong years, although that has given us a number of challenges.

“Those numbers are likely to go down a little bit but I think our strategy is to slow them down a bit and give them more to do.

“If we can have enough fine weather in winter it will make our life easier and we will be able to slow people down a bit.”

He believes that stronger marketing from interest groups would be deeply beneficial to the longevity of the tourist market.

“Next year will be interesting; the numbers will have to go back, but in saying that we’re working harder in traditional markets in advertising our region,” he said.

“More than ever if we’re serious about tourism and the sustainability of western communities – these towns – we really need the councils, the outback Queensland region, tourism events Queensland, and all the operators that can afford to, we need to come together to market as we’ve never marketed before.

“The market has become a lot more competitive so we need to be thinking, not just intrastate, but interstate.

“Melbourne, Sydney, a lot of those places that had a lot more lockdowns than we had in Queensland; I think they’re the low-hanging fruit to pick up numbers for next year.

“That’s a part of our strategy and giving people more things to do is another; the Outback Rail Adventure will be a big part of that.”

He said he’d like to see more consistency throughout the year to improve the bottom line for local tourist vendors.

“If we can see April and Easter, that is when we can tell how quickly the season starts,” he said.

“We need more consistency through the year—to be honest, if we had people a fraction longer and even not as many through the year, but more evened out, we’d actually do a lot more business and it would be a lot more profitable.

“It would even out, not just the income, but our expenses, and even out our capital costs throughout the season, we’d actually have a better bottom line.

“The approach would be to make the season longer and I think that could happen next year if we had more focus on advertising to people in April.

“I expect it to go back a little bit from this year and last year.”