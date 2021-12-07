The doctor, the businessman and the bogged plane

By The Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group

In the 1940s, the Australian Inland Mission (AIM) Aerial Medical Service, which later became The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), was a remarkable and much-admired service.

It started as a one-year “experiment” based in Cloncurry then later established bases at Charters Towers and Charleville.

However, there were many occasions when the AIM plane was not available to transport patients in the Longreach area.

Qantas Empire Airways Ltd filled the gap numerous times with their plane being used as an aerial ambulance but it too was not always available.

In one instance in February 1940, Dr Basil H. L. Grey, the doctor at the Longreach Private Hospital, was notified of an urgent medical case on a property some 260km away.

A stockman on Rockwood station in the Corfield district had his leg broken in several places when his horse fell on him.

Neither the AIM plane nor the Qantas Empire Airways plane was available.

The Longreach Ambulance covered a huge area with their road vehicles but there had been recent heavy rain and the road to the property was untrafficable.

With no aerial or road ambulance service to call upon, what follows is a story how Dr Grey and a generous businessman, Mr. J. C. D. Whitty, retrieved the patient.

A story of co-operation, determination, and improvisation.

Mr Whitty was the Longreach manager for Moffat-Virtue (Qld) Pty Ltd. Moffat-Virtue was a well-known Australian firm of Machinery Merchants, Engineers, and Manufacturers and supplied equipment to Central Western Queensland graziers.

Mr Whitty used a plane to service the large territory which he covered.

When he learned of the urgent medical situation at Rockwood, in true Aussie outback spirit, Mr Whitty offered his Percival Gull plane to fly Dr Grey to attend the injured man.

Mr Whitty and Dr Grey left Longreach at noon.

The journey was treacherous, flying into numerous rain squalls.

The landing was hazardous with surface water on the property but the manager of Rockwood had lit a fire to mark the spot he considered the most suitable for landing.

On landing, after running a few yards, the plane became bogged.

The weather was still unsettled so the plane was tied down for the night.

The doctor, pilot, and station manager proceeded to the homestead where the office was turned into an operating theatre.

The patient had been made as comfortable as possible after the accident, and as Mr Whitty administered the anaesthetic, Dr Grey set the broken leg.

It was now nighttime and much too late and dangerous to get the patient to Longreach.

More rain fell overnight which made conditions difficult for take-off the next morning.

And there was still the problem of the bogged plane.

That day, with the assistance of station employees, a sleigh drawn by eight horses was constructed to pull the plane out of the bog. However, the sleigh broke under the strain.

It was repaired during the night and early the following morning, the plane was moved and was able to take off.

The initial landing spot two days prior was a long distance away from the homestead so, at this stage, only the pilot was on board.

The doctor and patient were still waiting back at the homestead.

The pilot had to find a safer landing and take-off spot because the additional passenger would make take-off more hazardous if the ground was too soft.

The pilot flew around a few times until he sighted a suitable place to land – on a nearby property.

It looked a suitable landing spot from the air but upon landing and running a short distance, the plane sank through the crust of the earth – again!

All this had taken time – the minutes were ticking by.

The folk back at Rockwood became anxious when the pilot didn’t return.

They thought he might have landed at Muttaburra so rang there but received no reply.

They then contacted the manager of the property where they thought the plane may have landed.

Yes, the plane was there and the manager said he would get two of his boys to find the plane and see if they could help the pilot.

As soon as the pilot saw them, he asked them to drive a mob of sheep up and down to pack down the ground to make a runway. Meantime, the folk from Rockwood, including Dr Grey and the patient, had set out to look for the plane.

They reached it about three hours later, after negotiating a swollen river.

Thankfully, the improvised runway allowed the pilot to take off safely and the trip to Longreach took about 70 minutes.

Most of the journey was made above the clouds to ensure a comfortable ride for the patient.

On arrival at Longreach, the plane was met by the Longreach Ambulance and transported to the Longreach Private Hospital.

An x-ray was needed, so the patient was transferred to the Longreach Hospital where he remained until he was well enough to be discharged.

Two months later, Dr Grey attended another gravely ill patient on Alroy Station. In May 1940, he was appointed the Medical Officer of Health for the Longreach Shire Council for a period of six months.

A few days after the Rockwood station retrieval, Mr. Whitty headed off to Winton, Boulia, and Cloncurry on company business.

A couple of months later, Mr Whitty and Moffat-Virtue’s Percival Gull plane again provided valuable assistance during the floods conveying stranded passengers, carrying stores, doing food drops, and responding to two further urgent medical calls.

(The volunteers of the Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc. have used all reasonable endeavours to ensure this information is as accurate as possible. It gives no warranty or guarantee that the information is accurate, complete, current, or fit for any use whatsoever. If you believe any of the information may be inaccurate, please let us know.)