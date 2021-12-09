Lions Club holds Christmas sale

By Michael R Williams

After changing its name from the Longreach Lioness Club, the Thomson River Lions Club is spending its first Christmas under their new moniker.

Stationed outside of Mitre 10, the group was looking to sell sausages, Christmas cakes, and raffle tickets.

“Every year for the last seven or eight years, we have held the raffle,” club president Louise Willersdorf said.

“Because of the drought and issues the community has faced in the past, we’ve gone to local businesses to purchase $1000 worth of product.

“All profits go back into the community in the years to come, so we’re trying to give back to the community.”

This year the club has put nearly $8000 back into the Longreach community.

“Some of the donated money has gone to students who go away for arts or sporting events,” Ms Willersdorf said.

“We sponsor local awards for the school’s awards nights; we recently did a barbecue for the Variety Bash.

“It’s locally raised and locally spent.”

The raffle will be drawn tonight at the Christmas Street Party.

“We want the community to know that, even though we’re no longer called the Lioness Club, we’re still doing the sorts of activities that we have done in the past,” Ms Willersdorf said.

“We hold our weekly bingo every Thursday at the Birdcage, and that runs from February to early December.

“Our final bingo for the year will be on 9 December.

“We just like to be out in the community.”

Look out next year, for the new Longreach Leos club aimed at young people.