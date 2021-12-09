Winton’s Dinos recognised second year running

By Michael R Williams

A small step down from their Gold Prize in 2019, the Australian Age of Dinosaurs nabbed a Silver prize at the Queensland Tourism Awards, proving they are an attraction that has long term merit.

The award was for best major Tourist Attraction, and the business has again gone up against stiff competition.

Australian Age of Dinosaurs chairman David Elliott said the company was still pleased with Silver after a big and success year.

“The award can be broken into two things: what you do on the ground which is your museum or attraction, what we do here is put a lot of work into customer service and our product,” he said.

“We try to make sure that what people get out of the attraction is as good as we possible make it.

“That’s when, in two weeks in July we had about 700 people a day, that’s when it can be difficult to give everyone as high a quality experience as possible when they outnumber the staff by so much.

“But, I feel really happy with what our staff has achieved this year.”

Mr Elliott said the award wasn’t just about having a good product, however.

“It’s all the processes and procedure – that’s business planning and dealing with a whole range of different things,” he said.

“That’s got to be put together and we always do that in-house.

“We have Naomi Miles our Business Manager, and she does an amazing job, she’s very very thorough.”

Mr Elliott said this is how management are always improving the business.

“Every year, we are getting a better product, and every year we are getting better at delivering it,” he said.

This year the Australian Age of Dinosaurs finished the Dynamic Destination Project.

“We worked all-through 2020 and it was finished in May this year,” Mr Elliott said.

“it included the master Titanosaur that was preserved in a Sauropod creek way which two years to move.

“At the same time we have other dinosaurs and adding a shuttle bus.

“We’ve more than double the product since 2019 [when they won gold].”

Mr Elliott said the team were very pleased with the exhibit.