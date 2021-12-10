Teamsters in the 1880s

PRECEDE

The extracts below – anonymously contributed to the Winton Historical Society – are from the reminiscences of a young man who left his home in Sydney to start work with a carrier operating out of Rockhampton before his 11th birthday. Late in life he wrote his story, which was later edited by his family, and reprinted here with their approval.

I worked two teams of bullocks for, my first start in life on my own, stock loading from Barcaldine to Winton for £3 per ton.

I and Fred Harris, who was killed in a shaft in Croydon.

The loading was to build the hospital in Winton. Then went down to Prairie and loaded timber to build the Winton Herald Office for a Mr Maxwell.

I then stayed in those parts for some time, rented my team to Mat Tyrrell and stayed with my old boss, Jack Hill, who had bought a butchering business in Winton till he bought a roadside pub at Coxes Dam on the Hughenden and Winton road after selling out of his business in Winton.

I shifted the old pub from Coxes Dam to the Whitewood Dam, then I went carrying again.

I had then two good teams.

I got one load from Winton but could not get one for the second team and was persuaded by the agent to take a steam engine, 6 ton 11 cwt to a station called Llanrheidol at Middleton.

This none of the carriers would load as they were afraid of capsizing it as it was very high and narrow.

It was packed in one big case.

The agent offered me ten-pound bonus if I landed it safely.

So I took it.

Loaded it with the big crane and delivered it at the station safely but they wanted it taken 6 miles over the loose downs to where they intended putting down the first bore on that station.

Mr Archie McGuigan was then the manager and he gave me an extra £5 to take it to the said site.

So the despised load turned out a good load for me.

We camped there about three months waiting to take back wool.

While there, I carted 100 cords of firewood for the shearers’ hut and made good money.

I also helped a carpenter build a big wool store and got 10/- per day. It was all fish to my net in those days.

Harry Thompson, who had three teams, travelled out with me and we were waiting in the one camp near the station to load wool back. I remember one Sunday coming to the fire as it was very cold and Thompson had two pennies and said, “A Daller I head them” and I said “A daller you miss” which he did.

That started the ball rolling and we played till dark.

By that time I had won £70, a good racehorse and a new rug.

With the horse, I won two match races of £10 a side in Hughenden and then sold him for £40 to a Mr Tompkins who won a lot of races with him after.

It was there in Hughenden that I first met my late wife.

She was not long out from Inverness, Scotland and still had the bloom on her cheeks.

I sold my two teams of bullocks, one to Mat Tyrell and the other to Phil Shaw.

After selling the bullocks I bought a team of horses.

They were a poor team but I soon made them up to a very good team.

I left my teams in Vindex station in charge of Phil Shaw while I rode to Hughenden and then to the Towers where the wife was then a barmaid at the Queens Hotel.

We got married there by Rev. Watt Allen.

Took the wife back and left her at Peter Neilson Hotel in Hughenden while I rode to Vindex and brought my team in loaded with wool. Then I made a short trip to Richmond and when I came back, my first home was built, a big Spring Cart with a tilt on.

At that time, I had a big Table Top Wagon being built by Atkinson & Sons which I called the Natives Pride.

I think it cost me about £100. My first trip with the new wagon and the wife, she came with me driving the cart, was to Sesbania.

I was loaded with big stockyard posts cut in the desert.

We were very comfortable in our Spring Cart with a big fibre mattress and our swing lamp.

There was no flies on us.

We were both well satisfied with our lot.

I had broken in a big bay mare, Tess was her name.

She had 4 colt foals from 4 years of age down to the foal.

They all pulled the cart and when we stopped, they would all want to have a suck at the old mare.

Of course, we had a Nanny Goat for milk. Yes, we were well equipped for the life.

Our next load was to Woodstock, a fairly long trip.

When I unloaded and got my cheque, I gave it to the wife and she said it was the most money she had ever handled.