Brooke clinches the Central West crown

By Michael R Williams

The Barker’s Newsagency Central West Jockey Competition has concluded with the winner being Barcaldine’s favourite, Brooke Richardson.

It was the inaugural year of the competition and was organised by the Longreach Jockey Club as a way of promoting jockeys to race in our region.

The final came down to Richardson and Clermont jockey Emma Bell, with Richardson holdig a three-point lead going into the Barcaldine races.

She scored her last win and secured the championship on the horse Set to Fight from the Todd Austin stables.

“I’ve ridden Set to Fight in every single race start for Todd Austin since him coming to our stable,” Ms Richardson said.

“This was his sixth or fifth race for us; we had seconds and thirds, but this was our first win with him.

“Which was also the win to take out the Premiership.”

Ms Richardson said she was stoked to have won.

“It was something that I set out to achieve and I got there,” she said.

“It’s pretty special when you put your mind to something and your work pays off.”

Ms Richardson said the competition greatly benefits central west jockeys.

“Hopefully, it gives an initiative for jockeys to travel out here so there are no shortages anymore,” she said.

“It’s exciting because of the money that’s up for grabs and the title of having won the premiership out here.

“We’re looking at running it every year, which will be great for country racing.”

Ms Richardson described her winning horse as actually rather chill and laid back.

“I get to ride the horse every morning at Todd Austin Stables,” she said.

“His nickname is Sunny, and he takes a lot of encouraging, and he can be a little bit lazy.

“I know just from riding him in races and riding him every morning, we knew exactly where he likes to be in the run.

“He likes to be up nice and close to the pace, but in behind a horse so he can follow.

“So I have an advantage there, just knowing him so well.”

Ms Richardson said after placing second so many times, Sunny was due for a win.

As the winner, she walked away with $3000 in prize money.