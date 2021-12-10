Heritage fire truck to join growing collection

By Michael R Williams

A fire truck used in the 1960s has officially been gifted to the Longreach Fire Brigade Historical Society from the Longreach Regional Council.

The 1961 International AV160 was the fourth truck to be used in Longreach and had been used in Isisford for a number of years.

It had been on display at the Longreach Powerhouse Museum before being acquired by the Fire Brigade Historical Society.

Society President Riley Coppo said the truck would be a part of the collection started by the Fire Brigade Historical Society.

“It means a lot to us to have it gifted to us from the Council,” he said.

“Just seeing it sit there [at the Powerhouse Museum], I just thought ‘I’ll finally write a letter to the Council [asking to acquire the truck].”

Mr Coppo wrote the letter in September and the decision was made in the November council meeting; it is now officially house at the former Longreach Fire Station.

“It came into our possession yesterday,” Mr Coppo said.

“We’ve got three of our original fire trucks in our possession.”

Mr Coppo said the Fire Brigade Historical Society plans to continue to use fire trucks along with Fire memorabilia for open days and parades going forward.