Med students get the bush treatment

By Michael R Williams

Three Medicine Students from around the state have been given a taste for what life is like in the central west.

James Cook University students Cody Stevens, Sam Morgan, and Haley Whiting have all participated in placement at the Longreach Hospital.

Mr Stevens is from Airlie Beach and has traded in the waves for a stethoscope.

“I just thought it would be interesting to come out to Longreach to see what it’s like,” he said.

“Airlie Beach is still pretty small, so it’s not too different.”

Ms Morgan is from the bush, having been born in Condamine meaning her move to Longreach wasn’t particularly drastic.

Ms Morgan has worked at both inner-city hospitals and the bush.

“It’s a bit different, you feel much more a part of the community out here,” she said.

“If you walk down the street you know everybody and you see people that you work with every day.”

Ms Whiting is from Chillagoe, a small town in the Tablelands.

She decided to take up medicine after working with Allied Health.

“It helps to have a bit of a background in working in rural areas because you understand the patients more,” she said.

“Treatment is a bit different in rural areas and understanding their lifestyle helps.”

If given the option, the students said they would be interested in working rurally.