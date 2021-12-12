Distance Education awards best and brightest

Another year has drawn to a close for the Longreach School of Distance Education, and patrons of the school have taken a moment to celebrate the success of their students.

Deputy principal Rachelle Moore said now, with the fabulous rain falling, was a chance to rest and relax before starting a new school year. way to end the year.

“The end of the year saw students heartily competing at the Annual Interhouse Swimming Carnival with Coolibah claiming the overall prize of winning house,“ she said.

“The same evening, despite the weather turning on a real show with driving rain, thunder, and lightning, the school community joined together for one final time this year for the Awards and Graduation evening.

“Families who were unable to join us in person were still able to view the ceremony thanks to a live stream of the event, once again proving that Effort really does Conquer Distance!

“We wish everyone a safe and happy holidays and look forward to seeing everyone again in 2022.“