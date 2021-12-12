High school students recognised

The Longreach State School has returned to its traditional style of end-of-year celebrations, holding the Annual Awards Evening held at the Longreach Civic Centre.

High School principal Vanessa Moller said the Civic Centre was styled and decorated and that the new audio-visual system worked a treat.

“Our students served up a scrumptious array of canapes and our community was welcomed into the centre with a beautiful video montage of the year that was,“ she said.

“We were entertained throughout the evening with music from our school band, soloist Hannah Larsen, the school Choir and the Year 11 choir.

Parents, carers, and extended family enjoyed the evening watching their accomplished students receive their well-deserved awards.“

Ms Moller thanked all of the staff involved in organising and working at the amazing event.

“Thank you to all of our supportive families and amazing presenters, who consistently support our school throughout the year, as well as sponsoring awards,“ she said.

“Finally, thank you to our wonderful students, who presented themselves beautifully on the night.“