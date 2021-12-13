A cool white garden

I think the hot weather might be about to set in for the Summer.

We have been so fortunate over the last few months to have had such a long period of mild weather added with that beautiful rain that covered so much of the region.

With the temperature to hover above the mid-thirties for the rest of the weekend, it is time to look for those cool spots in the garden. But you can feel even hotter when looking into the garden and seeing nothing but the hot vibrant colours of many of the plants.

Have you ever noticed how much cooler a garden planted with white flowers can look?

I love seeing the Evergreen Frangipani or Plumeria obtusa in full summer bloom.

But it is not only for the plants’ beautiful white flowers.

It is also the delightful perfume that seems to drift in the late afternoon to early evening.

So why not plant a garden of white flowering shrubs as a cool escape from our hot, humid climate?

There are many beautiful shrubs that could be used, but the following are some interesting plant varieties, all-white flowering, which are worth trying in an attempt to cool yourself and your garden:

Barleria cristata or Philippines Violet is an evergreen small shrub that is widely grown as an ornamental, particularly as a flowering hedge plant.

During Spring and Summer, this shrub will become covered in pure white trumpet-shaped flowers.

It will grow in the most hostile conditions and always look great but prefers a warm, sunny position in the garden and also makes a spectacular tub plant.

Bauhinia variegata Alba or White Orchid Tree is a dry season deciduous small tree with attractive Butterfly two-lobed leaves.

Masses of beautiful fragrant orchid-like white flowers will appear in spring and intermittently in summer followed by flattened brown seed pods. Growing about 5 to 6 metres high and the same in width, it is ideal as a shade tree in medium to large gardens.

Buddleia davidii White Bouquet is an evergreen medium shrub with spikes of fragrant white flowers. The Summer flowering season will attract birds and butterflies in mass to the garden. White Bouquet will grow in most positions in the garden but prefers good drainage. White Bouquet is one of the first Buddleia hybrids grown in Queensland and is still one of the best.

Calliandra haematocephala Alba or The White Pom Pom is a large spreading shrub, growing to three metres if left unpruned.

Showy white pom pom flowers appear most of the year, though heaviest during July and August or after rain.

It is able to be kept trimmed into small hedges without a lot of effort.

Carissa Desert Star is an attractive shrub with dense thick glossy green foliage and small thorns.

During the warmer months, this plant is scattered with star-shaped lightly scented white flowers that appear at the end of each branch. Desert Star is ideal for pots and tubs, dry borders, and rockeries and will require little maintenance.

Convolulus cneorum or Silver Bush is a silver foliaged groundcover that provides something different for the garden with masses of large white flowers produced during the warmer months.

It is excellent as a specimen plant and is ideal for borders and pots on patios.

It handles sun or part shade, is salt and drought tolerant, and frost hardy.

Jasminum Sambac or Arabian Jasmine is a rambling shrub with glossy foliage and highly fragrant white flowers which will bloom over an extended period of time.

It is best planted close to the house so you can enjoy the fragrance in the evening and also protect this shrub from frost. In the right location, Jasminum Sambac can grow to 3m high and 2m across.

Jacaranda White Christmas is one of the most distinctive flowing trees when in full bloom.

Large heads of faintly perfumed white flowers appear in late Spring through to Summer that contrast beautifully with the lime green foliage.

White Christmas is a deciduous tree that reaches a height of 8 to 10 metres, and up to 8 metres across when fully mature.

Jacarandas have a comfortable spreading habit that seems to invite gardeners to place Elkhorns and Staghorns on the trunk.

If the Jacaranda is given too much water prior to flowering, the foliage will engulf the buds and you will lose the startling effect of the flowering.