Call out for regional artists

The Outback Regional Gallery in Winton is now calling for final entries for the 2022 John Villiers Outback Art Prize.

The long-running, annual art prize generously sponsored since 2012 by The John Villiers Trust attracts artworks from across Australia, with the judges having the unenviable task of narrowing down the finalist pieces for exhibition and choosing the prize winners.

This year’s prize pool is $16,000 with the overall winner receiving $10,000, and the artwork being acquired for the art gallery collection.

Exhibition supervisor Karen Stephens remarked: “You never really know how artists will approach the theme Outback“.

“Over time we’ve received artworks that range from traditional styles with technical proficiency of mediums, naïve storytelling, to wild abstractions.

“Our prize is also unique in that the finalist exhibition showcases side by side remote, regional, emerging, and established artists.

“What the judges are looking for is the best depiction of ‘contemporary outback’ through mediums of painting, drawing, textile, mixed media, sculpture or printmaking.”

Last year, the inaugural emerging youth category for ages 15-26 years was held for the first time in the history of the prize.

Young voices are important, and our sponsor’s objective is to encourage youth to continue the legacy of the late John ‘Jack’ Villiers (1912-2002) and alleviate disadvantage for young people seeking a career in the fine arts field.

Bailey Donovan’s glass vessels Dry Grass (pictured) won the 2021 Emerging Youth Category and were subsequently acquired for the collection by the Waltzing Matilda Centre Board.

Donovan’s artworks are currently on show as part of the gallery’s ‘Collection Exhibition’ on display until 5 February 2022.

Call for entries will close Monday 10th January 5.00 pm.

For all enquiries contact karens@matildacentre.com.au