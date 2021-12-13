Trivia for community

An increase in attendees has shown that Winton residents are excited to support an upcoming Community Ball event next year.

This Trivia Night was the fourth run for the year and had over 70 patrons attend.

Community Ball event organiser Andrew “Juddy” Judd said the $1000 raised from the Trivia Night went towards volunteer insurance, public liability, and other administrative costs.

“We decided to set up the community properly, so went through ASIC under Winton Community Ball Inc,” he said.

“So, there are costs associated with that, so we’re primarily raising funds for the setup first.

“Any leftover funds will directly contribute to the Ball proceeds.”

Mr Judd said his wife Deborah Judd and her friends had organised the Trivia Night.

“We had international foods on sale at the event,” he said.

“We had things like chili con carne, devilled sausages, and butter chicken.

“So there were snack-sized portions of that to sell to the competitors; the ingredients were supplied by SPAR Winton, so they helped us quite a lot.”

Mr Judd said the Winton Club had given the organisers the space free of charge, which went to the profitability of the evening.

“We had a wide selection of different competitors from all over the community,” he said.

“School teachers to medical staff, to council workers, to retirees.

“So, it was a really broad selection of people.”

Mr Judd said a woman who was spending her first night in town had made the effort to join in the fun.

“She got teamed up with somebody who only just met her at the table,” he said.

“Hopefully, she found herself welcomed into the community from then on.

The Winton Community Ball will take place on 12 February on Valentine’s Weekend.

The proceeds raised at the Ball will go towards RFDS Queensland and Jezzamine Plate, a future aged care facility in Winton.

“There’s been an identified need through public meetings, Winton doesn’t really have a place for people to go when they’re less abled to cope with ordinary home environments,” Mr Judd said.

“And RFDS is, of course, a worthwhile cause, it’s something the community in Winton relies on heavily.”