Hugs for Christmas

By Michael R Williams

Due to Covid restrictions, for a second year in a row, the Longreach Brolga Girl Guides were unable to visit the Longreach Community Care nursing home to sing carols.

Like last year, the Brolgas sent a video of them singing carols, but this year they added a picture of the girls with their arms wide for a hug.

The girls also made cutouts of a drawing of a person giving a hug which are in the photo.

Along with singing carols for the nursing home, the girls donate non-perishable items to an Australian soldier.

All the girls pitch in to send video games, magazines, lollies – even Longreach themed cups.

The soldier is then sent an envelope in which they can send back gifts as well.

Girl Guides District Leader Katherine Oliver said last year the Girl Guides heard from a soldier in Afghanistan.

“He gave all the girls Afghanistan coffee coasters,” she said.

The girl guides will be going to the Outback Aussie Tour Markets to face paint and sell merchandise, so make sure to look out.

They will start up again next year on the second week of term, the first four weeks are free.