Brilliant blockage

Michael R Williams

Recent rain left the Blackall-Isisford Road flooded and unusable for over a day.

Blackall-Tambo Mayor Andrew Martin said it was a good sign for local graziers that this level of rain has come this early in the wet season.

“I don’t know of any negatives unless people are disappointed they’re not leading the charge [in terms of millimetres of rain],” he said.

“It has been patchy, I know the other night one property not too far from me got 140mls, and my property got 20mls.

“And I’m absolutely delighted with my 20mls; I’m not one bit disappointed.”

Mayor Martin said he could not recall a better start to a wet season, as a fourth-generation local.

“I can’t recall a better lead out of drought,” he said.

“It’s been soft and gentle, it hasn’t been gully raking stuff.

“It comes once a week; it gives good falls; it’s filling damns, some sort of moisture, grasses are growing – we’re going to need a lot more of it and I’m not whinging about what we’ve got.

“But, it’s bloody beautiful and you can quote me on that.”

The road is now open again, but Mayor Martin said the road wasn’t closed often enough.

“Because it means that the Barcoo is running,” he said.

“The Barcoo is over the bridge.

“I think it’s bloody marvelous; people just need to be patient, it [was] closed for a bloody good cause.”