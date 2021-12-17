Budding artist to perform at road to rodeo

By Michael R Williams

A budding Tiktok star will be among the exciting line-up for the highly anticipated Road to Rodeo April 30 next year.

Road to rodeo is an event that will sister the Longreach rodeo with the Mount Isa rodeo, enlarging both events and making it more appetising for high quality bull and horse riders.

Queensland-based, Ingham-born musician James Johnston said he was excited to be performing at the event.

“Just the fact that it is a first-year event, and Mount Isa rodeo is looking after us,” he said.

“They have an incredible reputation for putting on events.

“I’m excited to be performing with the Wolfe Brothers they put on an amazing show.”

Mr Johnston is fairly new to the country music scene, only putting out his debut single Raised Like That in August this year.

“It’s been a pretty crazy ride,” he said.

“The song has done really well and we’ve connected to large audience.

“Especially, in outback Queensland – I do a lot of work on tiktok, and we’ve had over 9000 people make videos using my song, and a lot of those people are coming from regional Queensland, Longreach area.”

Mr Johnston described these tiktok videos as wholesome.

“People are using my music to elevate their life,” he said.

“if that’s from some guy riding his horse out in Longreach, or somebody on their tractor.

“It’s people celebrating their way of life, and that’s what I wanted to achieve.”

Mr Johnston said he will be performing his new single, “New Town” at Road to Rodeo.

“The song is really about what Road to Rodeo represents,” he said.

“It’s about getting out of the big smoke and heading to a small town and everything a small town represents.

“I grew up in a small town, and I know what small towns have to offer.”

Mr Johnston said he brings “big energy” to his performances.

“In my music and show, I tend to want to celebrate and bring a lot of joy in my music.

“I want to have people sing a long with it, we’re going to go 100 per cent energy, we just want people to be along for the ride.”

If you would like to hear James Johnston’s new single “Small Town” you can hear it streaming on all major platforms.