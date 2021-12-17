Cinema returns for one night only

By Michael R Williams

This weekend Longreach locals will be treated to a special event, hosted by Outback Cinema Gurus Norm and Edna Salsbury.

Tomorrow night at the Longreach Showgrounds, locals will be able to watch A Boy Called Christmas and the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Originally a joke, Mr Salsbury told his mate “Brooksie” from Brisbane it might be an idea to host an outdoor cinema event before the end of the year.

“We’ve seen these open-air events take off in other places,’ he said.

“But they’re still very costly, so my wife and I have lived a significant number of years here.

“And, people have supported us right back to when that Roxy Theatre ran around there.

“So we just thought we’d give it a go, and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.”

Mr Salsbury thinks the event will “fire up” as long as there are no storms.

But agreeing to organise the event, Mr Salsbury was able to get a “treat” from two distributors he’s been getting along with for some time.

“I’m surprised that I got Bond, and this Christmas film that I’ve got, has just been released for this Christmas,” Mr Salsbury said.

A number of local businesses have chipped in to help tie loose ends with funding.

“Mercury Business Supplies have become a sponsor, a popcorn business from Brisbane have just left for the event,” he said.

“So you know, things like that.

“It’ll work – the locals that I’ve spoken to have said the idea of taking their own chair or sitting on the ground sounds great.”

For local die-hard cinema fans, this event means a chance to watch a film in a formal setting, something they haven’t been able to do since the closure of the Star Cinema, formerly owned by Mr Salsbury.

“I’m surprised Hamish [Hart] is still trying to do the film reviews,” Mr Salsbury said.

“He’s a good lad, he hardly missed a program.”

If the night is successful, Mr Salsbury said he wouldn’t rule out “having a go again at some other time”.