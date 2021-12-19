Haulin’ for the holidays

By Michael R Williams

A new addition came to this year’s Longreach Christmas Street party – a Truck Pull out front of the old Fire Station.

Local groups of five tested their merits pulling a semi-trailer across a distance of about five metres.

Organiser and Former Lions Club President Matthew Strong said the Truck Pull idea came from a brainstorming session around getting more people involved with the festival.

“We had a couple of ideas – trying to do something a bit iconic and we settled on a Truck Pull,” he said.

“A couple of different truck options came up, but we settled on the Prime Mover.”

Mr Strong said he believed the event was very successful despite not having promoted the event heavily.

“We just wanted to try it out and see whether it was going to work,” he said.

“It looks to work fairly well, we’ve got an idea how to do it better now.”

Having looked at truck options, Mr Strong said Galilee Basin Haulage and Plant Hire were willing to come on board and supply the truck.

Into the next year, he said the Lions Club will look at running the event again.

“We’ll definitely be looking to promote it a bit better next year,” he said.

“We probably wouldn’t be making a lot of changes.

“It’ll depend on whether we get more teams – we might only do the one go where tonight each team got two.”

Winning Team Kilo Heavy Haulers Captain Brendan Harvey said it was a good competition to have in the street party.

The $1000 his team won will be put back into the social club.

“It will go towards looking after the trucks,” he said.