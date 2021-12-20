Garden club’s year of growth

The Longreach Garden Club has held its final meeting of a year of many exciting adventures.

Club president Linda Tait said this year, and the year before had actually been good for the club.

“Well there are more people staying at home – and I know the Ilfracombe nursery has been doing really well,” she said.

“And also Smith Brothers have increased their volume of plants over the winter – I’ve been getting a lot of mine from there.”

Ms Tait said the group had visited Muttaburra in June, hiring the multi-purpose bus.

“About 18 people went over,” she said.

“And, Muttaburra is a nice little town – we had a look at the school’s garden and their Glasshouse.

“That was very interesting to see what they’d done, and they got money put into their bedding and build their nice big shed.”

Ms Tait said going into the next year, the club is hoping to encourage younger members to join the Gardening Club.

“The youngest in the club is in their early 60s,” she said.

“Some of the younger people who I do know who garden, it’d be nice for them to come into the club.

“This year three garden groups were going to come down from Brisbane to see the local gardens – I do know of one group that will be coming next year, people can get excited about that.”