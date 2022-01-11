Banks park bash

By Michael R Williams

Blackall locals were treated to Community Carols in the Park organised by the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council.

They were given a free sausage sizzle coupled with a free soft drink and flameless L.E.D. candles.

The local Country Women’s Association had an array of beautiful baked treats to give away.

Councillor Jane Scobie said the event had evolved out of the Senior’s Christmas Luncheon organised the year before.

“We did it that way because Covid had made last year so ordinary,” she said.

“And that went off really well, so we did another one this year – the Council organised it and it was paid for out of our own pocket.

“And then, we thought we’d add to it this year and do something for the community because there hasn’t really been a carols event in some time.”

Ms Scobie said she believes the event went really well.

Carols were led by health care worker and musician Frankie Calleja who roped in two other terrific musicians to provide a wonderful atmosphere.

“We weren’t too sure as to what we could do with the Covid change of rules,” she said.

“We were going to have a bar – but we scrapped that at the last minute.”

Then the lolly drop happened.

“Santa and his elf came belting in on his golf cart,” Ms Scobie said.

“And it was a bit like feeding the chooks, so we were throwing out lollies and they just had to keep a bit of pace to keep ahead of the small people.

“I don’t know how many laps they did of Banks Park, but they seemed to go around quite a few times before they knocked a few of them up and enough to stop and get out of the golf cart.”

Ms Scobie said it was great to have Christmas events in Blackall again after not having one since the “Giving Kids Memories” team had visited a couple of years ago.

“From the time we conceptualised this, to the time we had it, I don’t know how many changes of rules of Covid,” she said.

“It was getting a bit antsy, and then the masks came in over the weekend.

“Given it was an outdoor event, we were right.”

Ms Scobie said Council was excited to use the new stage with its Elephant backdrop.

“It was just good,” she said.

The 2021 Christmas Be Local Buy Local campaign was wrapped up with 12 lucky voucher winners and the local Christmas lights competition winners were also announced.

Mr Peter Skewes and Ms Avril Fazel have announced the Regional winners with their spectacular display at “Duthie Park“ Blackall.

Ms Scobie thanked the Councillors for putting on the event.

“It was a good community night,” she said.