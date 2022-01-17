10 new cases over weekend

10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Central West over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of active cases currently in the region to 58, five more since Friday.

1 x Alpha

1 x Aramac

5 x Barcaldine

2 x Bedourie

14 x Blackall

1 x Boulia

30 x Longreach

3 x Winton

1 x Muttaburra

All are being managed at home or in their private accommodation through a partnership between Central West Health and Metro North Hospital and Health Service.

No further details will be provided due to confidentiality.

Central West residents should be in no doubt that COVID-19 is present in all our communities now and should take the necessary precautions.

As well as being vaccinated, please wear masks as directed, practice social distancing and good hygiene, including frequent washing of hands with sanitiser, and get tested if you have symptoms, no matter how mild.

Vaccination continues to be our best protection against COVID–19 and our outreach vaccination clinics are continuing across the region.

Our COVID–19 booster vaccination program is progressing well, and we have delivered 3427 booster vaccinations across the region to date.

The booster vaccine is available to anyone over 18 years who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine course four months ago and will provide an extra layer of protection against the virus.

From 31 January, booster doses will become available for those who had their second dose three or more months ago.

Our 5-11-year-old vaccination program started last week, and we have delivered 160 vaccinations at Barcaldine and Longreach.

By vaccinating your children, you can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect them from getting sick from COVID-19.

Remember, the child vaccine is being delivered in two doses about eight weeks apart so it’s vital you bring your child in for that second dose to ensure they are fully protected.

Current confirmed community vaccination clinics are:

Winton 18 to 20 January

Longreach 21 and 22 January

Muttaburra 25 January

Alpha 27 January

Longreach 28 and 29 January

Aramac 31 January

Tambo 2 February

Isisford 4 February

Bookings are essential, please phone 1800 953 703, or email: CW-COVAX@health.qld.gov.au

For 5-11 years, the call centre team will provide information on available appointments and parent/guardian consent requirements.

Remember to be tested if you have any symptoms, no matter how mild.

Symptoms include: Fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea or lack of taste or smell.

Testing is available for free at all our facilities in the Central West through a combination of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, depending on individual requirements.

You must isolate until you have received your test result.

If you test positive, our staff will provide information on quarantining and next steps.