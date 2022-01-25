A long road to Longreach

By Michael R Williams

After leaving the Myanmar city of Naypyidaw, Aung Thu Moe and his wife Wendy would coincidentally meet in Singapore, where they were both studying, and where Moe would eventually woo and propose to her.

Moe would go on to work as a software engineer, and Wendy nurse at the hospital.

They met at a party through their mutual friends.

“Then I decided to take her out,” Moe said.

“We went to the theme park and spent the whole day before I decided to confess to her my feelings.

“Then after a few years, when I decided to propose to her, I planned a trip to South Korea and I did it there.”

In southeast Asia it is popular for couples to go for pre-wedding photo shoots, Moe and Wendy would visit Da Nang in Vietnam for these photos.

“You go for a trip with your spouse and a photographer and a make-up artist, then you will visit nice places and take photos there,” Moe said.

“Those photos can be used for the wedding day itself.

“For us, it was on top of a mountain; it was a very small town with a wide variety of attractions, with a castle on top of that mountain.”

Due to living away from home, Moe and Wendy had to have two weddings – one in Singapore and one at home in Myanmar.

“We had to have one small wedding in Singapore for our close friends and colleagues because most of them would be unable to travel to Myanmar,” Moe said.

“It was just small.

“Two weeks later we went back to Myanmar to have one big wedding for our relatives.”

The Myanmar wedding was held in a Buddhist monastery.

“In the morning we met with the monks and got their blessings; after lunch, we invited our relatives and eat lunch.

“Mostly our parents we the ones entertaining because, after 12 years in Singapore, we don’t recall most of our relatives.”

Wendy said there were over 600 people in attendance.

“If we went back to the village we are from, it would be even bigger; we would have to party for three whole days,” she said.

For the next two years, Moe and Wendy would maintain the ordinary work-life balance until Covid-19 hit.

“It was really a struggle because Singapore was very strict about their restrictions,” Moe said.

“The first three months were the hardest, you could not go out unless it was for something essential.

“Then after three months they knew what Covid could do so they started to relax – by December the restaurants could start selling take outs – they couldn’t even sell take outs it was that bad.

“From then they would flip-flop on the rules based on the number of cases.”

Moe would be forced to work from home, and Wendy, as a Nurse was considered high risk – they were discouraged from meeting people in person.

“Before Covid we would travel at least four or five times a year,” Wendy said.

They had already planned to eventually move to Australia, but the difficult conditions had spurred them on.

“We were tired of the city lifestyle – it’s exhausting to work every day, and just the only entertainment we have is dining out, cinema, or shopping,” he said.

“All entertainment there costs money; it’s not fun.”

Making the move during Covid-19 was difficult for Moe and Wendy, taking two years for their paperwork to be finalised.

Thankfully, they were able to find work swiftly as Wendy was able to easily fit into the Aged Care system that is starved for good workers.

“In order to get the job here, firstly I had to obtain the nursing license,” she said.

“If you want to work in Australia, you have to get the Australian license, I cannot work from a Singapore license.

“It was difficult also because of Covid, as it was taking longer for people to give my recommendation, but luckily I got the job after the interview.”

Since coming to Longreach, they said they have enjoyed the experience.

“First of all the weather, when we first arrived in Brisbane; the weather in Brisbane is totally different from Singapore – it’s hot in the day and cold at night,” Moe said.

“We weren’t really happy with that, we’re not used to the cold.

“When we reached Longreach we were glad; it is hot all day and night.”

Moe also said he enjoys the safeness of Longreach’s community.

“It’s very peaceful, no noise at night – that’s quite rare from where we came from,” he said.

“The children can just roam around here.”