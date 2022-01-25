Support local business

By Michael R Williams

With recent supply chain issues, locals have been reminded of the importance of small local businesses.

Locally sourced produce rarely has the same supply chain issues, and the money stays in the community improving the town’s economy overall.

Longreach Fruit Barn Business Owner Sam Tweedale said he believes larger chain supermarkets get more traffic due to their convenience.

“You’re in a supermarket that provides everything, and for people with children – as a father myself – it can be frustrating getting them in and out of a car,” he said.

“I think it can come down to convenience and pricing too – the bigger chains can be cheaper.”

Mr Tweedale said as a smaller family-owned business the money they earn stays in the community.

“Our suppliers are also all small family-owned businesses and that has that flow-on effects back down through the supply chain,” he said.

“We just have that connection to town – not saying the other supermarkets don’t.

“I think it’s important to have that extra option in town; when the smaller businesses don’t shut up in towns, it does put a bit of pressure [to keep prices down].”

Mr Tweedale encouraged locals to continue to support the small local businesses.

“Things are great when I do run short to see new people from town or people I don’t normally see,” he said.

“It would be good to see that.”

Mr Tweedale said his “killer” orange juice will remain made to order.

Co-Owner of Savage Butchers and Jemco Queensland Jed Marks said it was important to support local businesses.

“We understand that sometimes we aren’t open when the IGA is, but we keep in competition with them all the time,” he said.

“Also try to match the prices that would be seen outside of town as well.

“We understand that we might not stock the exact thing you want, but we also have some unique foods as well.”

The Savage Butchers also support local producers of Cattle, Sheep, and Goat – also other local businesses who help make their products.

“I believe supporting locals is very crucial in times like these when there is not a lot of supply around and not a lot of tourists around either,” Mr Marks said.

“We need to try to keep the community going and thriving.”

Mr Marks said his team’s slogan is “we have better meat than down the street”.

“We can talk to the people who come to us, and say ‘hey what are you after this weekend?’, and you could say ‘I’m on a budget’, or ‘I’ve got a barbecue coming along’, or ’I got to feed 19 kids’, we can cater to them,” he said.

“If you come into the butcher shop, you can talk to us and get a bit more of a feel of what you need.”

Both business owners said that panic buying is not necessary, while they get short in some supplies there is no real “drama”.