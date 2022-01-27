Goats confidence grows

By Michael R Williams

Goats remain to be one of the more stable options going into the new year, with many graziers either swapping to goats or supplementing their main income with the beast.

Seaford Red Goats Business Co-owner Anita Dennis has been in the goat industry for 12 years and has slowly grown since then.

Last year, Ms Dennis said her team, at her property Coolah in the Blackall-Tambo region, had a strong season last year.

“There seems to be a lot of confidence within other producers in the area,” she said.

“I’ve noticed the majority of our neighbours have nearly all started to dabble with goats.”

Goats have been a stable option for Ms Dennis last year, saying the industry has been kind to them.

With the decent amount of rain we’ve received, in some areas, in the last few months, not much has changed in the goat industry, with Ms Dennis saying they are a resilient animal

“We have two properties, one between Barcaldine and Blackall and the rain has been fantastic, but I also have one between Aramac and Ilfracombe which has missed out,” she said.

“But the beauty with goats is that a large percentage of their diet is through browsing – and while a poor season does affect goats, and you still have to manage your land, because you have to factor in that diet, they can make it through those leaner times a lot better.”

Ms Dennis said she thinks goats are great and when managed properly they are a lot kinder to the environment.