New facility for isolating people

To support their ongoing pandemic readiness, Central West Health has secured Longreach-based accommodation for the use of individuals and families anywhere in the Central West who test positive for COVID-19, need to isolate but don’t have a suitable place.

This accommodation is free, and meals are included so that people who are isolating can adhere to all the movement restrictions.

Overnight, a total of 7 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Central West over the past 24 hours.

Allowing for cases discharged after completing quarantine, the total number of active cases currently in the region to 53.

3 x Alpha

2 x Barcaldine

2 x Blackall

1 x Boulia

18 x Longreach

1 x Muttaburra

3 x Tambo

2 x Windorah

21 x Winton

All are being managed at home or in their private accommodation through a partnership between Central West Health and Metro North Hospital and Health Service.

No further details will be provided due to confidentiality.

To date, accounting for those who have been discharged from quarantine, the Central West

HHS has recorded 185 cases of COVID-19 since the first case on 23 December.

Vaccination remains our best protection against COVID-19.

While being vaccinated will not prevent you getting COVID-19, vaccination has been proven to reduce the severity of the illness and help keep you out of hospital and, especially, out of intensive care.

Also wear masks as directed, practice social distancing and good hygiene, including frequent washing of hands with sanitiser and get tested if you have symptoms, no matter how mild.

Symptoms include: Fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea or lack of taste or smell.

Currently, 92 per cent of eligible Central West residents aged 12 years and older are now fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.

The rate of vaccination amongst our First Nations residents also is very high with 79.9 per cent of those aged 12 years and over fully vaccinated.

Our vaccination clinics are busy delivering booster vaccinations to eligible people aged 18 years and over and vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years, as well as first and second doses for those who haven’t yet had them.

We have so far delivered 289 vaccinations to children aged 5–11 years in Blackall, Barcaldine, Longreach and Winton.

However, we have noticed the number of children being brought in for their vaccination has been dropping off.

While children generally do not get as sick if they are infected with COVID-19, there is growing evidence that some may experience continuing effects in the longer term, including respiratory disease.

As such, child vaccination provides an added layer of protection for children.

The vaccine is safe and it’s free, so please bring your children in for their vaccination.

And remember, the child vaccine has to be delivered in two doses about eight weeks apart, so it

is vital children are brought back for their second dose for maximal protection.

The sooner you bring your child in for that first dose, the sooner the second dose date will come around so your child can complete their course.

In addition to Central West Health, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Qld Section) is delivering child vaccinations in the region.

So far, we have also delivered 3879 booster vaccinations across the region.

If you are due for your booster, you must come out and get it.

Don’t sit at home and think, “I’ll wait this one out’’.

The booster is that added level of protection that is critical during this current Omicron wave,

and to also protect you against whatever may be around the corner.

If you’re over 18 and you haven’t received your booster, you’re not fully protected.

Current confirmed community vaccination clinics are:

Alpha 27 January

Longreach 28 and 29 January and every Saturday until and including 26 February.

Aramac 31 January

Tambo 2 February

Isisford 4 February

Barcaldine 8 to 10 February

Bookings are essential, please phone 1800 953 703, or email: CW-COVAX@health.qld.gov.au

For 5-11 years, the call centre team will provide information on available appointments and

parent/guardian consent requirements.

Blackall General Practice also provides COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone aged 5 years and over in the Blackall and surrounding property area.

Phone the Blackall General Practice on 4657 8200 during business hours to discuss your

nurse-led vaccination appointment.

Over the coming weeks, COVID-19 will continue to impact you and your family. We are

encouraging everyone to make a COVID-19 Ready plan. Visit the COVID Ready website for

information:

www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-ready

Please note that tighter visitor restrictions are now in place for public and private hospitals across Queensland to ensure the ongoing safety of patients and staff. In summary:

In Emergency Departments, a single visitor is permitted if they are either the parent or guardian of a dependent child or a support person for a patient requiring significant assistance (physical, verbal, cultural support).

In most patient settings, a maximum of two fully vaccinated visitors for each patient is permitted.

For antenatal classes, women are requested to attend appointments on their own. If there are exceptional circumstances, women must seek permission from the clinic prior

to attending the appointment.

During birth, there can only be two support people (including the partner) in the birthing suite. After birth no more than two vaccinated visitors are permitted at any one time.

If a child has surgery, then parents may visit after surgery.

Visitors can be permitted for the purpose of an end of life visit.

For COVID designated zones, beds or wards there are no visitors until the patient is a child, has a cognitive impairment or has a need for a full time support person (due for example to frailty, self-care needs or a communication partner) provided the visitor is fully

vaccinated, and has received a booster dose where eligible.

Testing is available for free at all our facilities in the Central West through a combination of

Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, depending on

individual requirements.

You must quarantine until you have received your test result. If you test positive, our staff will provide information on quarantining and next steps.

To register a home RAT test, visit: www.qld.gov.au/rat-positive