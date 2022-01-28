Community billboard

When attending events remember to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

Friday, 28 January

Winton Garden Club Meeting

All welcome.

Location: Winton Neighbourhood Centre

Time: 9.30 am

Great Cane Toad Bust

Be a part of the biggest National Cane Toad Busters event.

Location: Everywhere

First Five Forever

An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 10 am

Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw

Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 6.30 pm

Saturday, 29 January

RSL Meet and Greet

Live Band and Shenanigans – Cocktail Bar and Lounge

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: Evening

Australia Day Yaraka

Secondary Australia Day Celebrations in Yaraka

Time: 3.30 pm at the Yaraka Pool and 6 pm at the Yaraka Hotel

Park Run, Longreach

A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!

Location: Meet at Beersheba Place

Time: 7 am

Morning Golf, Longreach

For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com

Goose Club and RSL members Draw

For more information call (07) 4658 1092

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 1 pm

Sunday, 30 January

Community Garden

Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.

Location: Longreach Youth Centre

Time: 6.30 am

Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School.

Time: 4pm

Social Bowls

For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club

Location: Longreach Bowls Club

Time: 1 pm

Monday, 31 January

Winton Business and Tourism Association Meeting

Location: Winton Neighbourhood Centre

Time: 5.30 pm

Ilfracombe Picnic and Race Club AGM

All are welcome.

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 6.30 pm

Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School

Time: 6pm

Longreach SES Group Training

Come be a vital part of the community.

Location: Longreach SES Base

Time: 7 pm

Tuesday, 1 February

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6 pm

Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach

$10 per session, first session free

Location: Edgely Hall

Time: 5.30 pm

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30 pm

Wool spinning

Come get creative!

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: 2.30pm

Time: 8 am

Wednesday, 2 February

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7 pm

Thursday, 3 February

Social Craft at the Library

For more inforamation please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30 am

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4 pm

IIRDA General Meeting

AGM and General Meeting Notice

Location: Isisford Council Board Room

Time: 5 pm