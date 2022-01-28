Community billboard

When attending events remember to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.
Friday, 28 January
Winton Garden Club Meeting
All welcome.
Location: Winton Neighbourhood Centre
Time: 9.30 am
Great Cane Toad Bust
Be a part of the biggest National Cane Toad Busters event.
Location: Everywhere
First Five Forever
An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 10 am
Multi-Purpose Raffle and RSL Raffle Draw
Head on down to the Longreach RSL for your chance to win big.
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 6.30 pm
Saturday, 29 January
RSL Meet and Greet
Live Band and Shenanigans – Cocktail Bar and Lounge
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: Evening
Australia Day Yaraka
Secondary Australia Day Celebrations in Yaraka
Time: 3.30 pm at the Yaraka Pool and 6 pm at the Yaraka Hotel
Park Run, Longreach
A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!
Location: Meet at Beersheba Place
Time: 7 am
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Goose Club and RSL members Draw
For more information call (07) 4658 1092
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 1 pm
Sunday, 30 January
Community Garden
Come lend a hand in creating a beautiful garden.
Location: Longreach Youth Centre
Time: 6.30 am
Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School.
Time: 4pm
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1 pm
Monday, 31 January
Winton Business and Tourism Association Meeting
Location: Winton Neighbourhood Centre
Time: 5.30 pm
Ilfracombe Picnic and Race Club AGM
All are welcome.
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 6.30 pm
Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School
Time: 6pm
Longreach SES Group Training
Come be a vital part of the community.
Location: Longreach SES Base
Time: 7 pm
Tuesday, 1 February
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6 pm
Sheak It Up Fitness – Zumba, Longreach
$10 per session, first session free
Location: Edgely Hall
Time: 5.30 pm
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30 pm
Wool spinning
Come get creative!
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: 2.30pm
Time: 8 am
Wednesday, 2 February
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7 pm
Thursday, 3 February
Social Craft at the Library
For more inforamation please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30 am
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4 pm
IIRDA General Meeting
AGM and General Meeting Notice
Location: Isisford Council Board Room
Time: 5 pm