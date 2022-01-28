“Orphaned” locals spend Christmas together

By Michael R Williams

Three locals shy of their families, who live either on the coast or south, decided to spend their Christmas together and invited locals to join them.

Community member Ally-Rose Hall-Jackson came up with the idea when she and her roommates, Maddy Haywood and Olivia Paula all found themselves without any formal celebrations over the holidays.

“So we decided to do an, “orphan Christmas” as we decided to call it and we welcomed pretty much anyone who wanted to come to it who didn’t’ have many friends or family to celebrate with,” she said.

“We made a big pork roast dinner and had nibblies, and everyone brought their own drinks.

“We had a few people come during the day and a few different people come at night time.”

Ms Hall Jackson said she and her housemate Olivia were new to the town and were sorely missing their family – Ms Haywood is a long-term local but her family was in Victoria.

“I’m 18, and I moved out here four months ago – it was a crazy random decision,” she said.

“I was struggling pretty badly financially, so I made the choice to get the train out and had a job lined up a few weeks prior to moving out here.

“Since I moved out here, I’ve liked it – I was only going to stay six months, but I’ve now decided this is my new home.”

Ms Hall Jackson said the night was so enjoyable that she and her housemates plan to make it a yearly tradition.

“Say, I don’t go back to the coast for Christmas again, then we’ll all do the orphan Christmas again,” she said.

“Everyone was welcome, there was lots of good laughs, we welcomed everyone and anyone.”