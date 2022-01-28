20 years of cricket

By Michael R Williams

Very few people have devoted more of their life to cricket than Lionel Hasted, 25 years to be exact.

And, he’s spent 20 years as captain of the Winton Cricket side.

“I’ve been travelling over with Rowan Elliott and the Winton boys for the last 15 – 20 odd years,” Mr Hasted said.

“We’ve always managed to put a side together.

“I think we come to be pretty competitive when we’re putting together a Winton side against the Longreach or Barcy boys.”

Mr Hasted said it was always a highlight seeing the property owners from the Longreach district come in, and after the game being able to have a sausage sizzle and a catch-up.

“It’s always a friendly atmosphere; everyone seems to enjoy going over there,” he said.

“It’s all played in good fun.”

Mr Hasted has lived in Winton his whole life, with his father owning Old Cork Station.

“We have a lot of family history around the Old Cork Station and the Diamantina,” he said.

“My mother grew up in the property across from the Old Cork watering hole.

“My father used to swim across the flooded Diamantina to see my mother.

“There would be a big cricket culture among the property owners, with a lot of property owners coming together to play cricket there.”

Mr Hasted said there used to be a big culture of Town versus Country cricket.

“Of course that doesn’t happen these days, there are a lot less people in the bush,” he said.

“So a lot of cricket has moved to Town versus Town.”

Mr Hasted said his love of cricket stemmed from that culture.

His Grandfather would travel to watch Test matches and return with autographed memorabilia.

“The West Indies side, the England side – cricket’s been a fairly staple part of my diet,” he said.

Some of the highlights of Mr Hasted’s time playing cricket in Winton include seeing the young and talented Ellis boys play and improve.

“They’re pretty good bowlers and batsmen, and Rowan Elliott he seems to win a lot of trophies,” he said.

“Just seeing those young fellas come through, and come home from boarding school, and just watching them develop.

“It’s all about the youth I reckon.”

Mr Hasted said he’s seeing “a bit of a kick” in cricket in the west now.

“I know Barcys always keen for a game, and talking to Roger Batt, he said he could get a side together,” he said.

“Whether we meet in Longreach so it’s more central to both of us.

“I think things are warming up.”

Currently, Mr Hasted, along with other members of the Winton Cricket Committee, are looking to organise some nets for the side to train with.

“We’re hoping to get more things happening for 2022,” he said.