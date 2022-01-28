Locust numbers persistant

Persistant locust and grasshopper populations have been spotted between between Hughenden, Muttaburra and Winton.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Fisherie,s adult spur-throated locusts have been reported from October to December 2021 around areas of the channel country however, at this time, they are not considered sufficient in number enough to cause significant pasture damage.

“Producers should be aware that the major difference between locusts and grasshoppers is that locusts have the ability to swarm, while grasshoppers do not,“ a DAF spokesperson said.

“A range of environmental factors, including favourable weather conditions and natural control mechanisms such as pathogens and predators, impact on population sizes.“

The Department’s Grasshopper Working Group, established in 2021, has been monitoring the current situation closely and helping with grasshopper/locust entification as requested.

They also conduct regular and structured on-ground surveillance of locust species across the region.

The group includes representatives from DAF, the Australian Plague Locust Commission and the National Recovery and Resilience Agency to ensure affected producers receive consistent information about grasshoppers and legal access to chemical control options.

“Producers are encouraged to keep an eye out for the small grasshopper nymphs and observe their locations,“ they said.

“If grasshopper nymphs are occurring in discrete areas, there is an option to intervene early and spot-spray while they are still confined to a smaller area.

“This presents an opportunity to interrupt their life cycle as well as kill the current population and prevent them causing damage to pasture as adults.“

The Department of Agriculture and fisheries encouraged producers considering using spray options to carefully assess the benefit and cost of applying control options and to take into account the direct cost of the control, cost of applying the control, and the expected benefit from treatment.

“Producers should also consider property organic status when investigating control options,“ they said.

Producers can get further information by calling the DAF Customer service centre on 13 25 23, by visiting their closest DAF office, observing Covid-19 protocols, and from DAF’s website – www.daf.qld.gov.au/business-priorities/biosecurity/invasive-plants-animals/fact-sheets#locust .