Building an outback school

By Michael R Williams

Last year, Bridget Tully was just starting out as Principal of Winton’s St Patrick’s School, and in that time has seen a growing interest in the hard work she and her fellow teachers have put in.

Now that hard work has paid off, with an enrolment increase of 300 per cent and three new teachers and one school officer, Susie Brodie, who is learning to become a teacher herself.

Ms Tully said it was great to see the growth in the school.

“When we first started, it was just me and one other teacher,” she said.

“We were lucky in that we had two experienced teachers in that multi-age context.

“We just really focused on showcasing our school, and when you have that small class size the teachers can really personalise the education for each student.

“No matter how much support they need, we can provide that.”

Ms Tully said she was proud of the dedication her team of teachers and school officers have shown over the past year.

“We did the dinosaur dig last year, and we hosted a school fete and that’s a big event in town,” she said.

“The community has really supported us.”

One of the bigger parts of Ms Tully’s philosophy was to make sure the kids were working every day.

“We wanted them working every minute of every day – we just want the best for the kids,” she said.

“From their welfare to their academics, we wanted the best for them every minute of every day.”

The new teachers to the team are Stephanie Casey and Tiahne Taylor.

“Stephanie Casey, who will be teaching Prep to Year 1, recently graduated from Flinders University,” Ms Tully said.

“We asked her to come on board because she’s got everything you want in terms of that nurturing and caring personality,” she said.

“I guess she’s really focused herself on student wellbeing, which is really important when students are coming in for those first years.

Ms Tully said Ms Taylor, who will teach years 2 to 3, is an experienced small school teacher from Jericho State School.

“It wasn’t uncommon for her to have Prep to Year 6 groupings, which was similar to what we had with our smaller numbers,” she said.

“We have her on for her experience and wealth of knowledge, and she can also be a mentor to some of our other teachers.

“Then we have Stacey Sanders, who has worked with us for six months and actually grew up in Winton.

“She’s absolutely blown our socks off with the levels of engagement she was getting with the bigger kids.”

Going into this year, the school is looking to maintain the quality teaching it has achieved.

“We’ve got such a wonderful environment and our parents are so supportive, and we just want to continue that,” Ms Tully said.

“We’ll be looking at our playgrounds and infrastructure now.”