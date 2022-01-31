Strong rain too patchy

By Michael R Williams

Nogo Station had significant rain over the past week and, while founding director of Outback Pioneers and Kinnon & Co – the company that owns and manages the station – is optimistic about the rain going into this year’s tourist season he recognises that much more is needed to break the drought.

Richard Kinnon said his second station “Outamorella“ didn’t get a drop of the rain.

“Our boundary is 50 kilometres from the Nogo boundary so that gives you a little bit of an idea that the rain can get misread,” he said.

“Inner-city people might see on TV that Longreach has copped all this rain, but because it’s storm rain, it’s very patchy – not too far away they didn’t get the rain,” he said.

“It was isolated rain, and we were very fortunate to receive on Nogo Station.”

Nonetheless, Mr Kinnon said on Nogo Station, it was the best amount of rain in one instance they’ve had in seven years.

“That goes to show you that we were in a really serious drought,” he said.

“In the last seven-eight, you go out after the rain and the cracks are still there, you can see where the rain started to run down into the cracks.

“But there’s still cracks in the ground.”

Mr Kinnon said this time the cracks had disappeared meaning the soil has filled up from the bottom.

“That’s why we’re really hoping we get some follow-up rain in the next week,” he said.

“There’s much much more needed, we need to see that ground really get some subsurface moisture.

“That rain will be completely useless to us if we don’t get any follow-up, it’d just go to nothing.”

If there were follow-up rain, Mr Kinnon said he may be able to return his stock from agistment.

“If we could get our grass and our herbage and all the things that come with good rain, we’ll be able to bring our livestock home.

“That would be an absolutely amazing, it’s a big expense trying to manage them when they are a thousand kilometres away.”

Nogo Station is also a tourist destination, where Mr Kinnon through his company Outback Pioneers hosts tours.

He said the rain is likely to be very beneficial come tourist season.

“When we start in April, our tourist season for 2022 has already had massive forward bookings to the extent, I could say, we’ve had a 50 to 60 per cent increase in forward bookings,” he said.

“This year is shaping up really strong – we don’t want to crow on about that too much because of the Covid factor.

“The rain is going to make our tourist season so much more excitable because the birdlife comes back, the wildlife comes back; it’s a very amazing, wonderful country we live in, and to see it go from one extreme to another, it’s worlds apart.”

Mr Kinnon said he will be excited to see the Cobb & Co (the Kinnon Co stage coach) not to be going across the bull dust and dry plains, but going through the golden fields of Mitchell Grass.

“Those people that came last year and in 2020, if we get follow-up rain, they can come back to a whole new world,” he said.

“It’ll be other side of the outback.

“They can jump in on their four-wheel drives and their campers and it’s a completely different holiday.

“It’s something that the coast can’t offer, the two different extremes – it’s unique about the outback.”