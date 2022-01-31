New water sports club

By Michael R Williams

After years of dedication and a lot of imagination, there is now a Water Sport Association in one of the most unlikely places.

President of the Barcaldine Watersports Association Peter James Garland said the idea for the Recreation Park which spawned the Association, due to it having a large manmade lake. came from his son, Blake Garland and his mates.

“All of my boys are into motorbikes and on Sundays they used to teach the young kids some motorbike skills out on the common,” he said.

“And some of the parents were there one Sunday, and they were really enjoying the fact that the kids had something to do, and they just got talking about what other things they could do around town – what kids could get into.

“Then they came up with this idea about building a water park, something they could water ski on.”

Morgan Gronold, Secretary of the Watersports Association and RAPAD representative, would go on to look into the idea further with the help of Former Mayor Rob Chandler.

“Rob sort of thought anything is possible, and Rob got involved, and gave Blake a drive through the common and listened to Blake’s ideas,” Mr Garland said.

“So they started applying for grants, and they got a grant to build a waterhole, then Morgan applied for another grant to start building the infrastructure and then the clubhouse and the boat ramp.

“It’s just been about gradual progression since then until its actual opening just before Christmas.”

Mr Garland is also the owner of P. J. Garland Builders and was responsible for much of the facility’s construction.

“I just wanted to see it progress and to build something that will be such a great long-term asset to the town,” he said.

“Since the opening, the amount of use that it’s got – it’s been incredible the actual numbers.”

The Watersports Association has already had boat licensing courses and Water Ski clubs come out from outside of the region.

“Now the Water Ski Association from Brisbane has decided to host the Barefoot Championships in Barcaldine in February,” Mr Garland said.

“It’s just gonna keep rolling now – we’ve got private schools donating rowing equipment.

“We’ll be offering coaching for rowing for school kids – we’re trying to get into the curriculum.”

Mr Garland said the Water Ski Barefoot Championships could bring a large number of people to the township, and will be a challenge to cater for.

“I think people from even interstate could turn up,” he said.

“From the reports from the Water Ski Association, it looks like it could be a very big event.”

He also said there will be a number of new sports offered in Barcaldine that wasn’t before, such as triathlons.

The Association will be having a meeting shortly to organise what else is needed for the Barcaldine Rec Park.

“We’re even looking at the possibility of building beach huts like you’d see in St Kilda,” Mr Garland said.

“The main thing is to formalise our ongoing development plan.

“We’ve had generous donations to the park from business and family groups.”

At the next meeting the Association will be forming to clubs, the Barcaldine Rowing Club and the Water Ski Club.

There is also a full commercial kitchen in the club house and the Association is deciding whether to lease it out to a private enterprise or to have it run by the Association.

There plenty on offer for members of the Watersports Association of Barcaldine.

“For people who don’t haven’t had that opportunity to water ski or try different things, now have that opportunity,” Mr Garland said.

“They can come down and learn a new sport, and they don’t have to have the baot and expensive equipment necessary.”

Mr Garland said it was bold step for the Council to get involved with this project.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for them either because a few groups may have thought it was contentious,” he said.

“I think the Council just did a marvellous job of taking the project and running with it.

“I think now that it’s open, there was a lot of people who had different thoughts about it who think this is a really great project.

“It’s so good for the town.”