From the Gregory Office: BUSY SCHOOL YEAR FINALLY KICKS OFF

Lachlan Millar MP

What a pleasure it is to welcome all our students and their families back for the start of the 2022 school year in Gregory.

It might be starting a little late, but it will be so much better for our students with a proper Covid management plan in place.

With 58 schools and 35 childcare centres and kindies, Monday will be a big day for many families right across Gregory.

Make sure you are aware of the new arrangements by visiting the website at www.qld.gov.au .

Then put “back to school 2022” in the search window.

Mums and Dads will still be able to walk little ones in and out of their classrooms, but parents of children from Grade Two and upwards are being asked to try and minimise their entry onto school grounds as a COVID19 control action. Vaccination, masks, and hygiene are still important.

I extend a warm welcome to all our teachers – both those returning and those who will be teaching in Gregory for the first time.

Our schools are much more than just a learning space. They truly are the hubs of our communities, so I hope all our new teachers enjoy their time with us.

The professional development and support given to our young teachers through the Centre for Learning and Wellbeing in Emerald mean these young professionals can enjoy new experiences and make new friends secure in the knowledge that they are not being professionally disadvantaged by their time in Central Queensland.

In fact, we hope they will look back on this part of their lives as one that gave them purpose and direction in their teaching careers.

To all our students commencing Grades 11 and 12, work hard but don’t let anxiety get in your way.

Your parents and teachers are ready to support you and these are years you will look back on as a time of “firsts” – driving licenses, formals, and friendships.

Many of you will be also be preparing for post-school activities. You can see a good listing of scholarships for future studies on my website at Lachlanmillarmp.com/scholarships.

Happy New Year to everyone.