Outback prize winning author reveals new book

Michael R Williams

Multiple-time Winton Outback Writers Festival award-winning author Jill Staunton has just released her new novel, “All That He Is”.

“I’m an outback writer; I really enjoy writing about the outback; I grew up on a cattle station, so what I write about is what I know,’ she said.

“I grew up living in the bush.”

Ms Staunton has been deeply tied with the Winton Outback Writers Festival and has written multiple short stories for the corresponding anthology published each year.

Through the Outback Festival, Ms Staunton would meet Dan Kelly from Boolarong Press who would go on to publish her first novel as well as her current.

“All That He Is” is a story set in the Northern parts of Queensland and has many themes surrounding masculinity in the outback.

“I touch on issues that are relevant to the people of North Queensland,” Ms Staunton said.

“Rural crime is a big issue in the bush now; we all know that – not only does livestock get stolen, but plants, fuel, all sorts of things go missing.

“People on properties have had to learn to lock up like they do in the cities.”

“All That He Is” is a novel about a man who returns from service in Afghanistan and looks for a meaningful life on the land.

“He’s suffering PTSD, and as a good number of people who are discharged from the army, they are suddenly, completely displace,” she said.

“The army is the only career they know, and suddenly they are no longer part of that organisation and they lose their sense of identity.

“And as you know, there is a high suicide rate among former ADF personnel – it’s a worry.”

Ms Staunton said this character in her book is looking for a new purpose.

“He ends up involved in an adventure in the outback and finds what he needs eventually,” she said.

“It’s a great book about themes and characters.”

If you’d like to purchase a copy of “All That He Is”, you can find it online at boolarongpress.com.au