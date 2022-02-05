New teacher’s in town

The Leader caught up with the new teachers in the region to ask some questions.

1. What is your name? Where are you from? What do you teach? What drew you to teaching?

My name is Claire Lack.

I am originally from Brisbane and have previously taught at a Primary School in Gladstone before moving out to Longreach in 2020 to teach at the Primary school out here.

In 2022 I will be teaching at the Longreach State High School as my first High School gig as a District Relief Teacher and my first step into High School life.

I have always been interested in becoming a teacher from a young age and my year 5 and year 6 teacher as well as my high school Maths and PE teachers helped in developing my love for learning and sealed the deal for me to become a teacher.

3. Why did you choose to teach in Longreach? What are your thoughts on the outback so far?

When I first became a teacher, I knew that I didn’t want to stay in a big town and moved seven hours away from my family to Gladstone to taste the waters of teaching.

After completing my time in Gladstone, I was sure that I wanted to head rural 13 hours from my family and friends, to make a difference for the students in the outback.

4. How have you enjoyed your time so far? What extracurricular activities do you see yourself partaking in?

I have loved living in the Longreach community over the past two years, I have made some great friendships and have loved exploring the Queensland outback during downtime.

I really enjoy sports and robotics and hope to use my skills to provide extracurricular for students at LSHS.

1. What is your name? Where are you from? What do you teach? What drew you to teaching?

My name is Eliza Panitz. I’ve moved from north Brisbane. I’m English and Humanities trained. I became a teacher so I could contribute to my community in a meaningful way.

2. How would you describe your approach to teaching?

I generally follow Marzano’s Art and Science of Teaching pedagogical framework to guide my approach to teaching.

3. Why did you choose to teach in Longreach? What are your thoughts on the outback so far?

I picked Longreach because I wanted to teach in a historic town with farming roots. I’m enjoying outback life so far; although, it is a bit hot at this time of year.

4. How have you enjoyed your time so far? What extracurricular activities do you see yourself partaking in?

I’ve enjoyed meeting new people and exploring the region. Everyone is so welcoming and happy to have a chat with you in passing.

1. What is your name? Where are you from? What do you teach? What drew you to teaching?

My name is Will and I moved out here from Brisbane late last year. I’m the Digital Technologies and Learning Support Teacher at the high school. One of the main reasons I chose to join the teaching profession was the ability to work anywhere in Queensland.

2. How would you describe your approach to teaching?

My approach to teaching consists primarily of being a content expert and also creating a classroom environment that encourages students to feel welcomed and eager to participate.

3. Why did you choose to teach in Longreach? What are your thoughts on the outback so far?

My wife and I chose Longreach because of its great facilities and our tie to members of the community. The sense of community out here has been great so far.

4. How have you enjoyed your time so far? What extracurricular activities do you see yourself partaking in? We’re loving the outback life so far and look forward to staying for many years to come. I’m excited to get involved in cricket, touch footy and tennis.