Raising future firies

Michael R Williams

It is not just his bravery, humility, and his willingness to work hard for his community that made Blackall Firefighter Matt Richardson worthy of his win as Blackall’s Citizen of the Year, but his ability to pass on those attributes to the next generation.

For 33 years, Mr Richardson has been a part of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, and in that time, he has fought major fires, rescued tourists, and helped build a community around hard yakka and preparedness.

He now steps down as Captain, which he has been for nine years, to Lieutenant as he is finding his life to be “a little bit busy”.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time; I’ve been heavily involved in the training side of firefighting, and I have the accreditation to teach road crash rescue – which is something that is very important for an auxiliary firefighter to have,” Mr Richardson said.

“I really enjoyed the training side, you get to meet new people with the same mindset – they come to help their communities, which is why I joined.

“When I joined, my captain at the time said it would pay my rates – because we do get a little bit of pay for what we do – and it grew from there.”

Within five years of joining, Mr Richardson would go on to become one of the team’s leaders and trainers.

“You know all your drills, hazmat’s, breathing apparatuses – anything you’re required to do as a firefighter, I was trained up to be an instructor,” Mr Richardson said.

“The best part is being able to muck around with the kids and teaching them stuff.”

Mr Richardson said the firefighting part of his job is not always the best side.

“We see some pretty bad stuff sometimes,” he said.

“But then we see some good stuff as well – some good outcomes from bad accidents.

“But there’s a mateship with other firies – you meet them, you’ve got a mate for life, even when they move out of the fire service you keep in contact with them.”

While Mr Richardson has based his career in Blackall, he has travelled all over the state teaching firefighters how to improve their craft.

This includes White Island, Mackay, Bunderberg, and Winton.

“The biggest difference is, [with Blackall and larger towns such as Mackay], we don’t have the massive resources they do to respond to a job,” Mr Richardson said.

“They will have a two or three truck response, where our station is supposed to be around a 12-13 auxilaries, but at the moment we sit at around that nine.

“So you’ll only a see one truck because our station only runs two trucks – you might turn up to a pretty bad road crash and you’ve got a crew of four firefighters.

“And we deal with the job.”

While firefighters do come from other towns, such as Barcaldine and Emerald for large jobs, Mr Richardson said that was the main difference between local firefighters and “permanents”.

“They may get a few more jobs than us, but you’d be surprised at how much work we do get,” he said.

“We do a lot of ambo assists now – we’ve trained accordingly, we’re a little bit more advanced training in CPR and defibrillators.

“We deal with everything now.”

Mr Richardson, as a man who goes above and beyond, is seen as a role model in the Blackall community.

“They see how you do your job, and you get the message across a bit more,” he said.

“But I’m pretty much a bit of a sponge – I look at other people and how they react to things, so I use that.

“A lot of permanents go to Yeppoon and they say, “Oh gee, we enjoyed it when we did our training in Blackall.”

Now, Mr Richardson is looking to scale back his work for the fire department, and as new firies come up through the ranks, he hopes they will take his position as Lieutenant – this may be his daughter, Megan Richardson who is now an aspiring firefighter.

“I’m pretty proud of her, she’s a nurse as well, so she’s an asset to the community,” he said.

Mr Richardson thanked those who nominated him.