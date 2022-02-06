Bringing the best of drought research

Michael R Williams

Longreach has been added as a node to a drought research innovation project by the University of Southern Queensland.

The Southern Queensland, Northern New South Wales Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub is looking to build better drought preparedness from agricultural and scientific perspectives.

Longreach Node Manager Ally Murray said the goals of the hub is to collect as much research on drought resilience as possible and bringing it to agribusinesses.

“We want to improve businesses, improve livelihoods, improve mental health, and also playing a bit of a coordination role, and finding gaps with things that are happening at the moment,” she said.

“Longreach is one of the nodes, our hub is in Toowoomba, we’ve got active nodes in Stanthorpe, Lismore, Armidale, Maryborough and Longreach.”

“Longreach covers the seven councils around the Central West, so Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall-Tambo, Diamantina, Boulia, and Winton.”

Ms Murray said the hub was about bringing together post-doctorate researchers who work in agribusiness, climate science, and climate and agricultural systems.

“They’re looking at the research that’s already out – and we’re looking at ways of bringing that research out to farmers to help the adaptation needed with that new research to be taken up and implemented,” she said.

“At the moment, we’re still in the planning stages of what we’re going to be delivering, but we’d love for locals to get in contact with us and share their views and thoughts.

“That’s we’re the knowledge is, with local people – so share your thoughts on what you would like to see going ahead or any gaps that you know about.

“We’d like to fill those gaps and make things happen.”

Ms Murray said while the season is looking better for graziers in the Central West, now was the time to be proactive about drought.

“It’s trying to get the drought resilience research that’s available now – get it on the ground now, and have the improvements happening now,” she said.

“So when drought does hit again, people are better prepared and have those processes in place to lessen he severity.”

Ms Murray said she hopes to see her research – and the implied actions – taken up over her time at the node.

“This includes: better land management, personal wellbeing, climate adaptation, business improvement, carbon futures farming – they’re the areas that we’re looking into,” she said.