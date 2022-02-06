MAN OF THE YEAR

Michael R Williams

Business Owner, Electrician, Firefighter, Sports Coordinator, Community Group President, Scout Leader, Captain, Coach, Mentor – if there is a community role, Ben Palmer has done it.

Growing up in Longreach, Mr Palmer looked up to his father John Palmer and would go on to become every bit the bedrock of the community that his father is.

He would go on to become the School Captain in Primary School and House Captain in High School.

He now runs a local Auto Electrician trade and Skips Bin business.

When asked how he spins so many plates, he said, “at times, I don’t even know myself”.

“I’m the President of the Longreach Junior Rugby League, Central West Junior President, Committee Member of the Longreach Senior Rugby League, Central West Senior Rugby League, Outback Southern Rugby League, I coach Junior Rugby League, I’ve been involved with the Longreach Scout Group the past 30 years, Longreach Athletics club 34 years, Longreach Fire Brigade for 18 years, I also help run the Girl’s Rugby League Program,” Mr Palmer said.

“As a child growing up, my parents were involved in a lot, so it sort of became second nature in a sense.

“You just sort of, not exactly do what they do, that’s just how it sort of turned out – you just want to see it continue on.

“If the organisations die, there’s nothing for the kids to do, they get bored and eventually leave.”

Mr Palmer said his work was about keeping local kids occupied and giving them a sense of direction in life.

“Like everything, I’m not on my own,” he said.

“I do have really good support from my family – my wife, my children, they’re the ones that allow me to do all this stuff.”

As the Junior Delegate for Rugby League in the Central West, Mr Palmer has travelled over 18,500kms with conservative estimates.

Doing so, helping local senior youth from Longreach and Winton make it to Rugby League Carnivals across the State, to towns such as Townsville, Gladstone, Charleville, Cloncurry, Roma, and Tannum Sands.

“I’ve had great committee members and volunteers over the years who have the same drive as me but don’t necessarily want to take a role on the committee,” Mr Palmer said.

“They let me take a step backward with all the logistics of running these multiple organisations.”

As a part of the Scouts, Mr Palmer has attended two World Jamborees representing Australia– one in Holland and one in Chile and two Australian Jamborees while a youth member.

His children are both members of the Scouts, and Mr Palmer serves on the committee, attending their working bees, camps and fundraisers.

In 2013, helped build their shed.

“I never became a leader, but I was always there to help out,” Mr Palmer said.

“My dad’s the group leader, so I always help out with the camps or whatever.

“I help out with the clean-up after – we used to do the show barbeques – so I help out with that sort of stuff.”

Mr Palmer is also a Life Member of the Longreach Athletics club – awarded for his contributions since he was in his youth.

“It’s the same deal as Scouts – I started as a tiny tot, age three – My father was the President and still is now,” he said.

“Then I had children, and they started going to the Athletics Club.

“So I help out with carnivals and every second Sunday, we have the club meets, and I take the kids away for that.

“It’s about being a club person.”

The carnivals can attract up to 300 people; Mr Palmer sets up, officiates, and cleans up.

Mr Palmer said it was about not wanting to see these institutions die.

“You go the extra mile to ensure it doesn’t happen,” he said about his efforts for the Junior Rugby League club.

“Especially as the kids get older – there is still local stuff – but they do have to travel.

“It’s something that not everyone is willing to do – but someone’s got to do it – I think by stepping up, it ensures the kids have a pathway.”

Mr Palmer said if he – and his committee – didn’t do it, there would be less things for teenagers to do in town.

“You’re just doing it so they have something to do – a little direction in life,” he said.

“Without the junior league, there is no senior league.

“If there’s no juniors coming through – in the years to come – there’s no Senior League, we’re trying to bridge that gap.”

Mr Palmer said he believes they have been achieving their goal of building League in the west over the past four or five years.

“I sort of have a passion for League, I’ve played it all my life, I’ve coached it,” he said.

“I’ve been away with rep as a player, but now my kids are involved, which brought me back into the fold.

“I sort of follow on from that.”

Mr Palmer both organises the transport and drives the bus himself to ensure young players have a chance to have quality football games.

He was a top-three finalist for the QRL Coach of the Year.

“You just sort of do it because you do it,” Mr Palmer said.

“When I see that the kids are enjoying it, then I enjoy it.”

Mr Palmer said much of what he does was inspired by his father.

“He was – and still is – you sort of grow-up around that environment, you don’t think twice about it,” he said.

“Because he did it, we keep doing it.

“What he did went well above and beyond me – if I can go that far, I’ll be doing pretty well, I think.”

John Palmer was a fireman for 46 years.

“I’m not even halfway yet,” Ben Palmer said.