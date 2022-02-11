Award winners take Winton Hotel Ownership

Michael R Williams

The new Owner Operators of the Winton Outback Motel, Steve and his wife Leesa Collins come to the region with experience in running award-winning motels.

The Collins previously owned a Muswellbrook Motor Inn in a small town called Gloucester in the Hunter Valley, where they had grown up.

Leesa and Steve had been dating since they were High-School captains, staying together ever since.

“We’re used to small towns,” he said.

“We’ve lived in far-west New South Wales, so we understand the challenges of the outback.”

The Collins have won a number of business awards, including the International Franchise of the Year and numerous recognitions from Trip Advisor and Bookings.com.

They first sold that hotel around six months ago.

“We’ve been working for ourselves for about 20-odd years with a business consultancy company that we own,” Mr Collins said.

“We just started looking around for another motel and then stumbled across the Winton Outback Motel – had a look at all the figures.

“Then once we started talking to people about the town itself, we got nothing but positive feedback from family and friends about how much of a great town it was.”

Mr Collins said he and his wife had worked to the point where their previous motel was saleable and was looking for a new opportunity when they sold the Muswellbrook Motor Inn.

“We’re so very pleased that we did,” he said.

Mr Collins said he and his wife had been made to feel “incredibly welcome” in the Winton community.

“We’ve been made to feel like we’ve been here for 12 months,” he said.

“We’ve got people stopping us in the streets and introducing themselves.

“They’re calling in and introducing themselves – everyone is so welcoming and supportive.”

Mr Collins said he and his wife are looking to build the business of the Winton Outback Motel further.

“We’d like to blend in with the community and get involved where we can,” he said.

“We’re really really looking forward to our time here.”

Mr Collins said they aim to provide good or better service to tourists and locals.

“Our focus is on maintaining cleanliness throughout the property and that everyone is made to feel extremely welcome,” he said.

“We feel that there are terrific opportunities for us to build the motel up with bums in beds throughout the peak season.

“We have a lot of bookings already so far.”