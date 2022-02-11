Tambo lizards bring light to community

Michael R Williams

Tambo locals may be familiar with two well-dressed lizards who frequent many local events.

Owner, Zac Holmes would eventually create a Facebook page to show off the lizards’ various costumes and adventures – titled Rango and Spyro’s Adventure.

Community Member Zac Holmes said he started the Facebook page on the lizard, shortly after he bought the lizards.

“Originally, I wanted to get into snakes,” Mr Holmes said.

“Mum said no to that – so we looked into other pets that were reptiles, so we put in to getting a tank for one.

“We named him after the movie.”

Then they got Spyro – named after the video game character – who owns “the house”.

After Rango passed, Mr Holmes would go on to own the newest member, Captain.

Mr Holmes first began dressing up his lizards when local Valana began making them for him.

Not long after, many locals – and people from outside of the community – began to follow the page.

“Most of the people in Tambo know about it,” he said.

“They think it’s a good tourist attraction.

“At the pub, they attend the chicken races.”