Know your cactus

Anna-Marie Moffat

In Australia, there are over 4,000 types of cactus, none of which are native to our country.

Within the Longreach Region, there are over 3,000 acres of known grazing properties that have been infested by cacti.

As pretty and impressive as these plants are, it is important to always check to ensure that what you are growing and selling is not a prohibited or restricted species.

Under the Biosecurity Act, 2014 invasive plants can be listed as “restricted” or “prohibited” Biosecurity Matter.

It is an offence to deal with prohibited matter or fail to report its presence.

If you have cactus or are looking at purchasing cactus, always check its defined category.

Never throw it away in the garbage; contact the Rural Lands Department of your Local Council and they will assist you with the correct way of disposing of this plant.

Possession, propagation, and distribution of invasive cactus as an ornamental plant are not considered reasonable and practical measures to prevent or minimize the biosecurity risks.

In Queensland, it is illegal to sell invasive cactus on Gumtree, eBay, and Facebook, at markets, nurseries, or any marketplace.