Returning cricket game sees great turnout

The first cricket game of the season saw both a great turnout and a “cracker” of a game.

Birdcage Hotel Team Captain James Walker said the game was great and his team was able to test out a handful of new players.

“The level of cricket has gone up in the past few years,” he said.

“The actual curation of the ground was brilliant – Malcolm Sellick has done a brilliant job on the grounds and so have the Council.

“It was a great close game and I think the RSL did really well to hold us down.”

Mr Walker pointed out Gerrard “G-Train” Cumerford who scored a hat-trick as a stand out on his side.

“Also Alistair Sellick played well in his first game.

“Everyone is less sundry this round.”

Mr Walker mentioned the great turnout of locals to the game.

“There’s probably 40-50 people here, which is probably a record for Friday night cricket,” he said.

“It’s looking strong.”

Mr Walker congratulated Team Captain Jade Fuller.

“He did an exceptional job, I think it was funny when he tried to run out one of the players we had,” he said.

“It’s always great playing the RSL.”

Stand-in captain RSL Team Captain Jade Fuller also mentioned the great job on the pitch by Malcolm Sellick.

“Fair effort to get it ready after so much rain,” he said.

“Shaun Bath – he played a really good game.

“He fielded really well and came out and made the few extra runs we needed in the end.”

RSL def. Birdcage 10/112 10/104