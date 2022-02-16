Aboriginal Way Sign to commemorate history

Michael R Williams

New signs looking to be erected around the Central West will detail the rich history of the region.

The project has been jointly organised by the Federal Government and Desert Channel Queensland and is an Aboriginal map that details significant cultural information across the Lake Eyre Basin.

Desert Channels Queensland CEO Leanna Kohler said this was a project that has been 12 years in the making.

“It spans 1.2 million square kilometres across inland Australia,” she said.

“So, when you look at it; it’s almost one sixth of the country.

“The map itself features song lines, historical trade routes, and other cultural information about the basin – it covers 71 language groups.”

Ms Kohler said the plan for the map was first laid out in 2006 by the Lake Eyre Basin Aboriginal Advisory Committee.

“There have been multitudes of drafts and multitudes of consultations with traditional owners over that period of time,” she said.

“We now have the map – and the maps themselves are for sale on the DCQ website.

“It was always planned to have the maps turned into signs and placed around the region.”

There are currently 60-80 informative signs around the region which detail native flora and fauna.

“It will be good to have the Aboriginal Way Map up as well,” Ms Kohler said.

“The signs themselves will be two metres in length and nearly one-and-a-half metres high.”

In Longreach, the Aboriginal Way Map will be put at Apex Park with the other five DCQ maps; one more in Winton at the Tourist Information Centre; one in Birdsville by the tourist site of the two boys dreaming.

“We really want people to come and have a look at the map – people are fascinated by maps,” Ms Kohler said.

“The reason for the map was to say, “have a look, people used to live here, there are places of cultural significance, and these are places where people used to gather and hunt and trade.

“It’s been a long time coming, it’s a work of art, it’s magnificent.”