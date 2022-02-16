Blast from the Past – The Antics of Premiers

Following is a front-page story from the 6 February edition of the Longreach Leader.

The unabashed effrontery of the Premiers in their efforts to stall off the return of the taxing powers to the States-or some of them at any rate-is a political interlude that is not being lost on the quid nuncs.

Confronted with the Frankenstein of their own creation, their shifts and stratagems to get over or under or round the monster would be frankly amusing if it were not so utterly humiliating.

After the rigging and skiting and boasting and threatening and cheap cases against the Loan Council and the Federal Government, the antics of the Premiers, or some of them-these little men grilling on the spit-fail to excite any real sympathy from any one; but it does serve to make plain the magnitude of the issue they opened up and which they now have to face.

Cahill, of New South Wales, stoutly protesting his “loyalty” to the idea of getting away from the ‘infamous” position that had developed, yed the first card against the face-up called for by Canberra.

It could not be, because forsooth, of an impending State election.

The Prime Minister obliged and postponed the meeting.

Cahill, like the truant schoolboy, go away with it, so to say, on note of tragedy.

He may not have been attending the funeral of is favourite aunt; on the other hand, he may be.

Then our good and trusty Gair, responding by some like impulse, followed suit.

It was all just too trying to watch, and one involuntarily turned one’s head away to hide the tears.

Cain alone, the Victorian stalwart, preserved something of political realism.

But, at time of writing, the lineup was still on; and the ugly thing for the Premiers is that the issue must be faced.

Speaking in Melbourne the other day Cain affirmed that the State Premiers’ views on whether uniform taxation should continue or not count for little.

In other words, the beans had been spilt and they had to make the most of it.

The Commonwealth Government, he said, had already decided to hand back taxing powers to the States, and if legislation is passed by the Commonwealth to relinquish the present system of collection, the States will have no option but to re-impose their own taxation.

He said that rather lugubriously, it seemed to us; and then, gathering courage, he added: “with the return of taxing powers Victoria would be in a much more favourable position than any of the other States.”

That had all the aspects of cocking a particular snook at Noo South, which is generally regarded as the diable ex machine.

However, Premiers or no Premiers, the Prime Minister should be counted upon to see that an evil system is ended -that those who wish to preserve federalism and the parliamentary system, shall not be denied.

But how funny it all is to see these

squanderamanics dangling on their own particular pieces of string.

