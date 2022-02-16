Balance needed with shearing wages

Michael R Williams

Shearing wages in southern states have, in some cases, risen well above the award rate of $3.80 a head.

Dunraven Station Operator and AgForce North Sheep and Wool Director Paul Doneley said a good balance between competitive wages and marketing was necessary to attract a larger workforce to the shearing industry.

“The award is set there to safeguard industry practices both for shearers and owners,” Mr Doneley said.

“The reasons for some wage rises could be because of a shortage of numbers of shearers in the west.

“The AWI is running several training programs across New South Wales and Victoria at present, and we at AgForce are trying to push for them to come to Queensland.”

Mr Doneley said there isn’t the money in the sheep and wool industry that there used to be.

“Producers can’t always pay top dollar for shearers, if the prices keep going up for shearers, producers aren’t going to move back into wool,” he said.

“We don’t want to see that – there’s not going to be any cream off the top of the coffee for the producers.

“It’s a double-edged sword – we need a happy medium.”

Mr Doneley said he believed there could be luck found in the future of the wool trade for the west.

“Over the last 15-20 years the wool industry has struggled – it’s been quite unprofitable, unfortunately,” he said.

“But things are starting to look better.”

Mr Doneley said wool producers in New South Wales and Victoria have much smaller runs than in Queensland.

“At the end of the day, for producers up here, you might have three weeks to a month on one property,” he said.

“While down south you might need to move 10 or 12 times.

Mr Doneley said the shearing industry can be enticing for young people.

“The shearing industry is one that is quite cheap and affordable for young people to get into,” he said.

“There are fantastic opportunities for job growth for new people in the industry.

“With the advent of cluster fencing in Queensland and more sheep coming back, and with sheep prices where they are – there’s huge opportunities.”

Mr Doneley said shearing and its opportunities should be marketed further.

“We could be pushing it in schools, and multiple different channels,” he said.

“AgForce is pushing it too, we want the small stock industry to thrive and become a huge part of the Central West again.

“Queensland was built on the back of the sheep – we’d love to see that again.”