Delivering outback jabs

Michael R Williams

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RDFS) Queensland Section has commenced the rollout of paediatric COVID 19 vaccinations in Western Queensland for children aged 5-11.

They do so, while they continue to deliver the first dose, a second dose, and booster vaccinations to adults as part of the not-for-profit’s primary health care service.

With students due to return to school on Monday, the most recent data from Queensland Health indicates that on average only 20 per cent of Western Queensland children aged between 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

RFDS Queensland COVID-19 Response Lead Joanne Mahony said the paediatric vaccination rollout will aid in protecting young Queenslanders from COVID-19 as case numbers continue to rise.

“This is an extension of what we’ve already been doing,” she said.

“I think it’s important for us to deliver these services – it’s kind of our trademark to deliver health services to people in remote areas who may not have access to them ordinarily.

“So being able to deliver this paediatric vaccine to people in remote areas so they have that coverage.”

Ms Mahony said it was important to bring protection to people who may struggle to find a hospital if they have severe symptoms of Covid-19.

“You want to protect the individual and build up their immunity,” she said.

“You want to also give as much coverage within a community as well so they aren’t passing it on between individuals.”

Ms Mahony said she believed the RFDS had done a fantastic job over the past 12 months in delivering the vaccines to small and remote communities.

“The communities as well should be applauded because there has been a really good uptake,” she said.

“We’ve also worked well with the Central West and South West hospitals in rolling out the vaccines to all their communities.”

The RFDS will be in Judah Tuesday, 15 February, and Birdsville on Wednesday, 16 February.